UK surgeon shares apple-cooking hack to unlock powerful gut health benefits: ‘Lowers inflammation, strengthens gut…’

Apples are widely celebrated for their health benefits, but there’s a simple way to level them up - and it involves cooking them. Stewed apples may look humble, but this easy preparation can make them far more gut-friendly, transforming a familiar fruit into a soothing, digestion-supporting food that your gut bacteria love. Try out Dr Rajan's apple hack to improve your gut health.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared a simple yet effective gut health hack - and it involves something as everyday as apples. In an Instagram video shared on December 17, the surgeon explains why stewing apples can transform them into a powerful gut-health food that actively nourishes and supports your gut microbiome.

What happens when you stew apples?

According to Dr Rajan, apples are rich in a gut-friendly soluble fibre called pectin - but in their raw form, it isn’t very bioavailable because the pectin remains tightly bound within the apple’s cell walls. When apples are gently simmered in water, their cell walls begin to break down, making the pectin far more accessible for your gut bacteria to utilise.

He explains, “Raw apples contain pectin, a gut-friendly soluble fibre. But most of it is trapped, bound tightly to cellulose in the apple cell walls, making it harder for your gut bacteria to access. But when you stew the apple, gently simmering it with water, you're basically unlocking the pectin. Heat starts to break down the cell walls and partially hydrates the pectin, breaking down the long rigid chains into shorter, more soluble ones.”

Dr Rajan points out that these “bite-sized fibre fragments” can be easily fermented by your gut bacteria, leading to increased production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids.

Health benefits

The short-chain fatty acids produced from eating stewed apples help lower inflammation and strengthen the gut lining. Dr Rajan adds that stewed apples are also much gentler on the stomach, making them an ideal option for people with IBS or sensitive guts. Stewing apples also helps release polyphenols that are otherwise trapped within the fruit, further enhancing their overall health benefits.

Dr Rajan highlights, “Your gut bacteria can ferment these bite-sized fibre fragments way more easily, which means even more short-chain fatty acids can be produced that lowers inflammation and strengthens your gut lining. And because it's partially broken down, it's gentler on digestion, meaning less bloating and gas, especially for those with IBS or sensitive guts. Stewing also releases polyphenols trapped in the apple. These can team up with pectin to also benefit your gut. Raw apples are still great, but stewing could be a cheeky prebiotic upgrade if you're looking for a gentler fibre hit.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.