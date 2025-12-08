Dessert for breakfast? UK surgeon shares gut and pregnancy-friendly breakfast recipe with 19g of protein, 14g of fibre

Craving dessert for breakfast - but without the guilt? This simple, comforting breakfast recipe feels indulgent, supports gut health, and is especially nourishing during pregnancy - when digestion and hormones need extra care. With just a few simple ingredients and no cooking required beyond stewing an apple, it’s a nourishing, digestion-friendly start to the day that pregnant women can truly enjoy. Try out Dr Rajan's delicious breakfast recipe that only requires five ingredients.(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared a gut-friendly breakfast recipe he makes for his pregnant wife - which is not only great for digestion but also tastes like dessert. In an Instagram video posted on December 8, the surgeon reveals the easy, no-cook recipe - all you need to do is mix everything together - while breaking down the nutrition and health benefits of every ingredient.

Fibre + protein breakfast

Dr Rajan outlines a gut-friendly breakfast recipe he prepares for his pregnant wife - one that tastes like dessert yet is rich in protein and fibre. He explains, “This is what I make my wife for breakfast to support her gut during pregnancy. 14 grams of fibre, 19 grams of protein, just five ingredients, and tastes like dessert.”

Ingredients and health benefits

Packed with protein and soluble fibre, his recipe is designed to give the gut the extra support it needs during pregnancy. He explains, “During pregnancy, you need more soluble fibre because not only do you have a small pumpkin squishing your intestines, the hormonal turbulence can lead to slowed gut motility and microbiome disturbances. And protein needs go up as well. We're aiming for around 1.2 grams per kilo per day - more fuel to feed that tiny gremlin.”

With every ingredient he introduces, Dr Rajan highlights its key nutrients and the health benefits it brings to the recipe.

Ingredients

50g rolled oats

1 tsp cinnamon

Handful of pistachios/walnuts

1 medium apple (stewed)

3 tbsp hemp seeds

Health benefits

Rolled oats - This contains six grams of protein and five grams of fibre. The surgeon prefers rolled oats over instant oats because “they've got more intact beta-glucan, the prebiotic soluble fibres that help with gut fermentation, stool consistency, and blood sugar. ”

Cinnamon - This tiny sprinkle of cinnamon packs a punch - its polyphenols are fermented by your gut bacteria into potent anti-inflammatory compounds.

Pistachios/walnuts - That makes for three grams of protein, three grams of fibre, and polyphenols to encourage gut microbiome diversity.

Stewed apple - Stewed apples are the surgeon’s secret gut health ingredient. He emphasises, “When you cook apples gently, the pectin fibre changes structure and becomes easier to ferment. So your gut bacteria produce more short-chain fatty acids, especially butyrate. And stewing these apples makes them easier on digestion.”

Hemp seeds - Dr Rajan adds some hemp seeds for texture, and explains, “Three tablespoons is 10 grams of protein and three grams of fibre. Provides a chewy texture and omega-3s which can support placental health and fetal brain development.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.