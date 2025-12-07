Is papaya safe during pregnancy? Gynaecologist shares the benefits and risks of eating this fruit

Pregnancy is a time of joy and excitement, but it also means paying close attention to what you eat for your own and the baby's well-being. This fruit is rich in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Still, there is always a debate about whether it is safe to eat papaya during pregnancy. Papaya is believed to be heat-inducing and pregnant women are often told to avoid it. (Adobe Stock)

Papaya is a very healthy fruit. It contains a lot of folate, potassium, and fibre. It is also a good source of vitamin C, which helps keep your immune system strong and supports your baby's growth during pregnancy. "Papaya can help with digestion, easing common problems such as constipation, bloating, and heartburn", Dr Sonamm Tiwari, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, tells Health Shots.

While papaya has many benefits, it’s important to know its risks during pregnancy. Dr Tiwari warns: "The enzyme papain in papaya can cause uterine contractions, which may lead to miscarriage or preterm labour". Unripe or semi-ripe papaya is even riskier, as it can cause the amniotic sac to rupture, resulting in a loss of amniotic fluid that can harm the feotus.

Dr Tiwari further says that "pregnant women should be cautious, especially in the later stages of pregnancy, when risks can increase. Expectant mothers should stay informed about these risks as they make dietary decisions."

Is unripe papaya better than ripe papaya during pregnancy?

Eating papaya during pregnancy requires caution. Papaya contains phytoestrogens, natural compounds that can mimic estrogen in the body. Even ripe papayas may disrupt hormones and potentially cause problems such as low birth weight or developmental issues for the baby. Dr Tiwari advises, “It is important to be careful and eat papaya in moderation.”

Should you totally avoid papaya during pregnancy?

According to Dr Tiwari, the answer is “not necessarily”. If you still want to enjoy this tropical fruit, the expert shares some tips on how to do so safely:

Choose fully ripe papayas: Unripe papayas have much higher levels of papain compared to ripe ones, making ripe papayas a safer option for pregnant women.

Unripe papayas have much higher levels of papain compared to ripe ones, making ripe papayas a safer option for pregnant women. Practice moderation: "If you decide to eat papaya, limit yourself to no more than 1 cup of fully ripe fruit per day," the doctor says. Pay attention to your body; if you feel any discomfort, stop eating it right away.

"If you decide to eat papaya, limit yourself to no more than 1 cup of fully ripe fruit per day," the doctor says. Pay attention to your body; if you feel any discomfort, stop eating it right away. Consult a healthcare professional: If you have any concerns about eating papaya during your pregnancy, it's important to talk to your doctor for personalised advice. Every pregnancy is different.

What to do if you accidentally ate papaya during pregnancy?

Mistakes happen. If you accidentally ate papaya, stay calm. Eating a small amount usually won’t cause harm. "Watch for any unusual symptoms, such as allergic reactions, stomach problems, or uterine contractions", shares the doctor. If you notice anything unusual or have concerns, contact your healthcare provider. They can support you through this.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)