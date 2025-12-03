UK surgeon shares 7 fibre-rich food items that do not cause bloating and will help you hit 30g target

Just like protein, carbs, vitamins and minerals, fibre is also an important part of your daily diet. However, eating it can cause bloating for some people, especially if you increase your intake too quickly or don't drink enough water. Just like you, different gut bacteria prefer different fibre types. If you want 30g of bloat-friendly fibre, consider these 7 options. (Freepik)

According to Dr Karan Rajan, the solution to this problem is eating fibre-rich foods that do not cause bloating. In an Instagram post shared on November 27, the UK-based surgeon and health content creator shared a list of bloat-friendly foods that you should consider adding to your diet, also mentioning the fibre content they provide.

7 fibre-rich foods that do not cause bloating

The UK-based surgeon suggested 7 fibre-rich food items that you can include daily in your diet without worrying about bloating. According to him, getting your fibre from a wide range of colours and food groups is as important as the total number of grams you consume.

Per Dr Rajan, certain fibre types are low-FODMAP, meaning they produce less rapid gas, less water pulling into the gut, and are generally gentler for sensitive stomachs. So, if you find certain foods trigger your gut issues, he suggests keeping a food diary to track your food with symptoms.

“Just like you, different gut bacteria prefer different fibre types. If you want 30g of bloat-friendly fibre, consider the following options,” he added. Here are all the foods Dr Rajan suggested and the grams of fibre they have.

1. Carrots

1 medium carrot: 3g of fibre.

2. Green banana

1 medium green banana: 4g of fibre. “It is also naturally rich in resistant starch,” Dr Rajan added.

3. Potato

1 medium potato with the skin: 4g of fibre.

4. Oats

Half a cup of rolled oats: 5g of fibre. “It is rich in the prebiotic beta-glucan,” the surgeon explained.

5. Kiwis

2 small kiwis: 6g of fibre.

6. Chickpeas

Half a cup of drained and rinsed chickpeas: 6g of fibre. According to Dr Rajan, it also packs a decent hit of protein.

7. Red bell pepper

A quarter of a red bell pepper: 2g of fibre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.