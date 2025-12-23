Still using refined vegetable oils? Fortis surgeon shares 5 benefits of switching to avocado oil for Indian cooking

What we eat today shapes our metabolic health for years to come - not fleeting food trends. One everyday ingredient that often escapes scrutiny is cooking oil, despite its central role in weight regulation, heart health, and inflammation control. In many Indian households, refined vegetable oils are still considered “light” or “healthy” by default. However, growing nutritional and clinical evidence suggests otherwise, pointing to the need for smarter oil choices that better support long-term metabolic health. Using avocado oil for cooking can help support overall health.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Apollo Hospital cardiac surgeon debunks 4 common palm oil myths: ‘It is healthy when consumed…'

Dr Pankaj Sharma - the Director of the Department of Robotics, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, and Founder of Shalya Clinic in Rohini, New Delhi - spoke to HT Lifestyle about why switching to avocado oil for daily cooking can significantly improve metabolic outcomes, especially for people struggling with obesity, insulin resistance, or cardiovascular risk.

He highlights, “When patients ask me what small dietary change can make a big impact, I often say - change your cooking oil. It’s a silent contributor to inflammation and weight gain.” He outlines the following benefits of switching to avocado oil.

Superior heat stability

According to Dr Sharma, one of the biggest drawbacks of refined vegetable oils is their low smoke point; when overheated, they oxidise rapidly and generate harmful free radicals that can damage cells and contribute to long-term health risks.

He explains, “Avocado oil, on the other hand, has a high smoke point (up to 270°C), making it suitable for Indian cooking methods like sauteing, roasting, and shallow frying. From a surgical standpoint, chronic exposure to oxidised oils increases oxidative stress, which directly impacts fatty liver and insulin resistance.”

Rich in heart-healthy fats

The surgeon points out that many vegetable oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids, which, when consumed in excess, can drive chronic inflammation. In contrast, avocado oil is rich in monounsaturated fats - the same heart-healthy fats found in olive oil - making it a more balanced choice for everyday cooking.

Dr Sharma emphasises, “These fats help improve cholesterol balance by lowering LDL (bad cholesterol) while supporting HDL (good cholesterol). For bariatric and post-bariatric patients, heart-healthy fats are essential - not fat avoidance.”

Switching to avocado oil can support weight management.(Unsplash)

Better weight management

The surgeon explains that although avocado oil is calorie-dense, it supports better satiety and helps maintain more stable blood sugar levels, making it a safer and more suitable option for people with metabolic disorders.

He explains, “Unlike refined vegetable oils, it does not spike insulin levels, making it beneficial for people with obesity, diabetes, or metabolic syndrome. Weight gain is not just about calories; it’s about how the body processes those calories. Avocado oil supports metabolic efficiency rather than fat storage.”

Anti-inflammatory properties

Dr Sharma highlights that vegetable oils often undergo heavy processing, which strips them off all healthy nutrients, leading to an increase in inflammatory compounds. Avocado oil, on the other hand, retains natural antioxidants such as vitamin E and polyphenols, which help lower systemic inflammation - a key driver of obesity-related complications and metabolic dysfunction.

The surgeon explains, “Chronic inflammation is the common link between obesity, joint pain, PCOS, and heart disease. Reducing inflammatory oils is a simple yet powerful intervention.”

Gut and liver friendly

Dr Sharma highlights that avocado oil is gentle on the digestive system and supports healthy bile flow, helping the body digest fats more efficiently and ultimately promoting better overall gut health.

He emphasises, “It also helps reduce fat accumulation in the liver, lowering the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). A healthier gut and liver mean better surgical outcomes and long-term weight maintenance”

The surgeon recommends switching to avocado oil as a preventive health decision, instead of a luxury. From improving heart health to supporting weight loss and reducing inflammation, avocado oil aligns better with the principles of metabolic and bariatric care. He concludes, “In surgery, we correct anatomy. In daily life, nutrition corrects metabolism - and the right oil makes a meaningful difference.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.