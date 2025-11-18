Raipur cancer surgeon issues warning against reuse of cooking oil, says it is 'most dangerous practice' in Indian homes

Reusing cooking oil might seem like a money-saver, but it's a ticking time bomb for your health. Did you know that reheating cooking oil can lead to the formation of toxic compounds like aldehydes, free radicals, and trans fat, which can damage cells, DNA, and increase cancer risk? Also read | What happens when you reuse your cooking oil, a doctor explains According to Dr Sharma, if you ever have to use it, mustard oil and groundnut oil cause relatively less damage, but avoid those as well, as much as possible. (Made using Gemini AI)

According to Dr Jayesh Sharma, an oncologist from ITSA Hospital, Raipur, who has over 25 years of experience: saving a few bucks isn't worth risking your health, especially when it comes to arterial health. On November 6, he took to Instagram to warn people that it is a serious mistake to reuse cooking oil after deep-frying, despite the tendency to save every item and 'treat used oil like gold'.

Reheating oil creates harmful compounds that can wreak havoc on your body

According to Dr Sharma, who specialises in cancer surgeries, reheating oil is ‘the most unhealthy and dangerous practice’ in Indian kitchens because it leads to the formation of aldehydes, free radicals, and trans fat, all of which damage cells, DNA, and increase the risk of cancer.

He said in Hindi, “The biggest sin in our house is throwing away anything. The oil that remains after deep frying is handled as if it weren't just oil, but actual gold. However, reusing this oil repeatedly is one of the most hazardous and unhealthy practices in our kitchen. Reheating causes aldehydes to form in the oil. Free radicals are formed. The fat turns into trans fat. And all these things damage our cells. They damage the DNA. They increase cancer risk.”

Sunflower and safflower oils are absolute no-nos for reheating

While mustard and groundnut oils are relatively less harmful if reused, Dr Sharma strongly advised against reheating sunflower and safflower oils under any circumstances. He cautioned against saving a small amount of money at the expense of one's health.

According to Dr Sharma, “If you ever have to use it, mustard oil and groundnut oil cause relatively less damage. Avoid those as well, as much as possible. But oils like sunflower and safflower should absolutely never be reused. Do not burn two arteries just to save two pennies.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.