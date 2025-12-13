Apollo Hospital cardiac surgeon debunks 4 common palm oil myths: ‘It is healthy when consumed…'

Palm oil is one of the cooking oils that time and again surfaces amid health-related doubts, with several misconceptions surrounding it. From being labelled as unhealthy to spiking cholesterol issues, often this oil is judged. To dispel these common misconceptions, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Varun Bansal, senior consultant cardiac surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, who shared key insights on five major surrounding palm oil. Many of the myths surrounding palm oil are not true. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Myths surrounding palm oil

The cardiac surgeon addressed the common myths regarding palm oil.

Myth 1: Palm oil is unhealthy

Palm oil has faced a lot of scrutiny and is very often labelled as ‘unhealthy’ because of its saturated fat content. But Dr Bansal emphasises that when used wisely, palm oil can be a safe choice.

“Palm oil is healthy when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Its reputation has often been misunderstood, despite being one of the most versatile and stable cooking oils available," Dr Bansal explained. "It is preferred by many households and FMCG and F&B companies alike for its high smoke point, longer shelf life.”

Myth 2: Palm oil contains cholesterol

The next myth the doctor addressed is related to cholesterol. Many believe that palm oil contains cholesterol and can raise blood cholesterol levels, but this belief is mistaken.

Dr Bansal suggested, “Like all vegetable oils, palm oil is 100% cholesterol-free. It is the overall diet, and not the oil alone, that determines cholesterol levels.”The doctor also cited ICMR NIN's Dietary Guidelines for Indians 2024, which states that tocotrienols in palm oil reduce blood cholesterol.

Myth 3: Palm oil harms the heart and increases the risk of heart disease

Palm oil is also regarded to be bad for the heart, with many even thinking it may lead to heart disease, but as per the surgeon, the scientific evidence tells a different story. Dr Bansal cited a review from World Journal of Cardiology where it was found that palm oil can actually protect the heart and blood vessels due to its tocotrienol content, which has antioxidant properties, and that eating it as part of a normal, balanced diet does not increase the risk of heart disease.

So when palm oil is included in a balanced diet, all oils help maintain healthy cell membranes and overall body function, as per Dr Bansal.

Myth 4: Palm oil is carcinogenic

The doctor debunked that palm oil is not carcinogenic. He revealed that the concerns arise only when oils are repeatedly overheated beyond a certain temperature or are repeatedly reused, which can form harmful compounds. It is a risk common to all cooking oils.

He also added that people with conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia should limit saturated fats, including palm oil, but for most others, it can be safely used in a balanced diet.

How should one add it to food?

Dr Bansal noted that just like any other cooking oil, palm oil can be used for sautéing, frying, baking, or even seasoning. “It’s thermally stable, meaning it does not break down easily at high temperatures, making it ideal for Indian cooking,” he said.

For an estimated measurement, he said that 2-3 tablespoons per person per day (from all oils combined) is considered healthy. Moreover, the doctor also emphasised that one can use palm oil alongside other oils like mustard, coconut or olive to balance fatty acid intake.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.