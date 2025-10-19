Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon reveals 5 healthier alternatives to palm oil for deep frying your snacks this Diwali

Diwali is a season of celebration, sweets, and deep-fried treats - but festive indulgence can take a toll on health. Homemade snacks are the best option, as they allow you to control key ingredients like sugar and cooking oil, making your treats both delicious and healthier. The kind of oil you use in your Diwali snacks can make a huge difference to your health, according to Dr Vora.(Pixabay)

Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, Dr Manan Vora, is highlighting the importance of choosing the right ingredients for your Diwali snacks. In an Instagram video posted on October 19, the surgeon points out that choosing the right kind of oil is as important as your sugar intake during the festive season. He recommends ditching unhealthy palm oil this Diwali and suggests healthier alternatives.

Choice of oil matters

Diwali is synonymous with sweets and fried delights, but Dr Vora cautions that the type of oil you use is just as important as your sugar intake. He explains, “Most people fry everything in palm oil because it is cheap and easily available. But if you’re deep-frying, your choice of oil makes a huge difference to your health.”

He also stresses that the golden rule is to never reuse oil that has turned dark or smoky.

Choose these palm oil alternatives for healthier snacks this Diwali.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Which oils to choose?

Dr Vora recommends swapping palm oil for the following healthier alternatives:

Ghee

According to the surgeon, ghee is a much healthier alternative, as it is very stable at high heat and adds a rich flavour to your fried snacks.

Refined coconut oil

Refined coconut oil is a healthy option because it is packed with MCTs (Medium-Chain Triglycerides) that can be digested easily, according to Dr Vora.

Groundnut oil

Third in Dr Vora’s list of healthy oil swaps is groundnut oil. He highlights that it not only promotes heart health but also imparts a rich nutty flavour which is perfect for Indian snacks.

Rice bran oil

Dr Vora points out that rice bran oil is a great choice since it helps lower the levels of LDL or “bad” cholesterol.

Avocado oil

This is not easily available, but Dr Vora suggests that if you can get your hands on some, you should definitely use it for fried snacks because it is a great choice for deep frying.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.