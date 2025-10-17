Always carry your bag on same shoulder? Orthopaedic surgeon warns it increases your risk of early shoulder arthritis

Do you sling your bag over just one shoulder? It is a common habit. Some people do it for style, the convenience of quickly taking it off, or because two straps digging into the shoulder appear to be heavier, so one strap seems easy. But this simple habit, day after day, may put your shoulder at risk and even trigger early arthritis! Avoid wearing one strap only!(Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 tips to protect spine if you have a desk job: Don't sit cross-legged, get up every 45 min

Addressing the relatively unknown repercussions of this widely common habit, Dr Aditya Sai, Sr. Consultant - Orthopedics - Shoulder Surgery, Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Powai, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle that the damage is slow but inevitably affects the shoulder and spine.

He remarked that the human body is built for balance, and this one-shoulder bag habit goes against the very design of the human system.

The orthopaedic surgeon said, “The human body is designed for balance, and any performance demands unevenly distributed weight, forcing one side of your musculoskeletal system to work harder than the other, creating the potential for chronic pain and joint issues.”

What are the risks?

“The musculature around your shoulder blade, upper back, and neck (i.e., upper trapezius, rotator cuff, etc.) will become irritated. The repeated bouts of microtrauma will lead to increased muscle fatigue, inflammation, and shoulder impingement,” Dr Sai explained, noting that the effect can be just as damaging as a traumatic injury over time. One of the big red flags of this habit is that tension gives rise to inflammation in the area. And arthritis is commonly associated with inflammation. Add to this the microtrauma, which builds up to shoulder arthritis, as Dr Sai warned.

He added, "Consistent pressure applied to the acromioclavicular joint (AC joint) and glenohumeral joint will lead to cumulative microtrauma to the cartilage, putting you at risk for early shoulder arthritis.

The shoulder is not where the danger is restricted. Your spine is in trouble, too! The surgeon elaborated, “This imbalance in shoulder musculature doesn't stay in the shoulder, and often the spine will tilt one side of the body be be more upright. This imbalance can create neck stiffness, neck postural changes, and also headaches due to compensations in muscle tension and postural position.”

Dr Sai warned people with pre-existing shoulder instability or a history of prior injury. They are especially prone to shoulder imbalance and may be in more pain.

How to choose the right bag?

Choose a bag with padded straps to reduce the pressure on your shoulder. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

A few simple changes, from which bag you choose to the load inside the bag, may help mitigate the damage.

Dr Sai suggested these essentials you need to keep in mind: “Select a bag with wide, padded straps to distribute the weight evenly across both shoulders. Keep the items in the bag close to your body, ideally no more than 10–15% of your body weight. If you must use a bag that only has one strap, make the effort to switch sides frequently and engage in regular shoulder and posture-strengthening exercises.”

One should not take this lightly because the shoulder joint, despite being mobile, is also the most vulnerable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.