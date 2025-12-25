Eating nutritious food is essential for maintaining good health. However, the importance of keeping your bowels cleared in that regard cannot be overstated. Pear is an underrated fruit when it comes to gut health benefits, shares Dr Salhab.(Unsplash)

Regular bowel movement is an essential bodily function that provides many physical and mental health benefits. However, for many people, it can turn into an ordeal as well.

Taking to Instagram on 7 May, Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shared that struggles with constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, or simply difficulty in getting things moving in the morning can be immensely helped by incorporating fruits in the diet.

Fruits are loaded with fibre, which is excellent for gut health. “A smart breakfast packed with fibre-rich fruits can gently stimulate your gut and get things flowing,” he shared.

Dr Salhab went on to list his five favourite fruits that “help soften stool, improve motility, and ease sluggish feeling.”

1. Kiwi

A nutrient-dense fruit packed with vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants, Dr Salhab recommends having two kiwis every morning. However, he also cautions that some may be allergic to the fruit.

2. Yellow dragon fruit

The second favourite of Dr Salhab is the yellow dragon fruit, which is “just a little bit sweeter” than its pink variant. “You just cut it in half, and you get a natural bowl here that is biodegradable,” he highlighted.

3. Berries

Barries are filled with fibres and water to soften stool. They are also an excellent source of antioxidants.

4. Apples

“The pectin content of apples has been shown to relieve constipation by increasing the speed of the colon,” noted Dr Salhab.

5. Pears

“Pears are really underrated,” shared the physician. They contain sorbitol, which is a natural sugar alcohol, in addition to being a natural laxative.

If a kid struggles with constipation, Dr Salhab recommends a juice made from blending pears and apples together.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.