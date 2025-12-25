Nutritionist shares 5 cheaper alternatives for avocado, pineapple, cherries, kiwi, dragonfruit with same health benefits

Food is a human right, and it stands to reason that the food in question is healthy and nutritious. It is not just the expensive fruits that offer major health benefits, highlights Khushi Chhabra. (Unsplash)

However, living in a world of rising environmental degradation, it becomes essential that our diet incorporates elements that specifically boost our health in addition to filling our stomach.

This often becomes a challenging task for many with modest means, as ‘superfoods’ often come with a price tag commensurate with their market standing.

Taking to Instagram on 20 December, Chhattisgarh-based clinical nutritionist Khushi Chhabra shared the more economical alternatives for five fruits that are as expensive as they are known to be healthy.

Pumpkin seeds for Avocado

Pumpkin seeds are rich in fibre, magnesium, and healthy fats to improve heart health, balance hormones, and improve digestion, just like avocado. Add to salads, smoothies, overnight oats, or eat roasted as a snack.

Papaya for Pineapple

Both of them are high in digestive enzymes (bromelain & papain) plus vitamin C, which boost immunity and gut health.

Aloo Bukhara (Dried Plum) for Cherries

Both plums and cherries are loaded with antioxidants for heart health and to reduce inflammation. However, aloo bukhara or dried plums offer the same benefit for a much lower pocket pinch.

Guava for Kiwi

Both of them are super high in vitamin C, boost immunity and support skin health, but guava actually has more vitamin C than kiwi.

Pomegranate for Dragonfruit

Both of them are rich in iron and antioxidants, but pomegranate is significantly cheaper than and more readily available than dragonfruit

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.