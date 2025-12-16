Florida-based longevity doctor rates popular superfoods: Blueberries, granola, acai bowl, and more

Superfoods are nutrient-dense whole foods that offer significant health benefits such as reduced risk of diseases and inflammation. However, with food fads being popular on social media, it is difficult to identify what can truly be placed in that category. Acai bowls are not as healthy as they appear to be, warns Dr Hoz. (Pexels)

Also Read | London doctor shares how to make ‘healthy festive drink’ using natural ingredients without artificial sweeteners

Taking to Instagram on November 9, Dr Carlos De La Hoz, Florida-based anesthesiologist, regenerative medicine, and pain management doctor, rated commonly known superfoods out of 10, to help us make an informed decision about which to include in our diet.

“Some foods support cellular health and lower inflammation… others are marketed as 'healthy' but simply are not,” he wrote in the caption.

Wild salmon - 10/10

Wild salmon deserves the perfect score, according to Dr Hoz, as they are a great source of Omega-3s and rich in good fats which are beneficial for the brain and the heart, as well as for reducing inflammation.

Blueberries - 10/10

Another perfect contender, Dr Hoz stated that blueberries are likely the best fruit that we can eat pound for pound. It is full of antioxidants and polyphenols, and can be mixed into a wide variety of things to make a great snack. Putting blueberries in a bowl with yoghurt further enhances the benefits.

Granola - 1/10

Dr Hoz described granola as “mostly oats filled full of sugar, more like a dessert (and) not really a longevity food at all.”

Extra-virgin olive oil - 9/10

“The best fat that we have either for salads or cooking,” shared Dr Hoz about olive oil. “Full of oleic acid and good fats.” Olive oil has been associated with longevity, as people who reside in places that regularly use it are known to have a longer lifespan.

Avocados - 8/10

Avocados are a very good source of monounsaturated fats, which are basically good fats. However, portion size matters, and we need to be mindful of the amount that we consume.

Turmeric + black pepper - 8/10

Adding black pepper to turmeric increases its absorption and anti-inflammatory power “up to 2000-3000%,” noted Dr Hoz.

Acai bowls - 3/10

The physician explained the low score of the aesthetically pleasing food by stating, “The fruit itself is very good. If you find the fruit frozen without any added sugar, it could work. The problem is that most of these bowls have either granola or a lot of sweet and sugar, so that destroys the whole purpose.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.