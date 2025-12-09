Delhi-based gastroenterologist shares how to choose fruits strategically to boost everyday health

Fruits are an integral part of a balanced diet, but with so wide a variety to choose from, it is easy to get confused about which one will help us most. Picking the right fruit to include in regular diet helps maximise benefits, believes Dr Vatsya.(Unsplash)

To help us in this everyday endeavour, Delhi-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Shubham Vatsya took to Instagram on December 9 to share a list of fruits that would help our body cope better with everyday ailments.

“Most people eat fruits randomly, but your body needs them strategically,” he wrote in the caption. “Small switches, big results, eat with intention, not impulse.”

Best fruits for gut health

“If you have constipation, papaya and kiwi are the best fruits to have,” stated Dr Vatsya. “The natural enzymes present in these fruits help improve gut motility and help soften the waste naturally.”

Best fruits for skin health

Individuals who have trouble with acne and oily skin should incorporate papaya and berries in their everyday diet. According to Dr Vatsya, “They are rich sources of Vitamin A and Vitamin C, which help reduce inflammation and rejuvenate the skin.”

Best fruit to improve energy level

“If you feel that your energy levels are depleting or you feel fatigued, bananas are the best pre- and post-meal snacks to have,” noted the doctor with ten years of experience. “It has high concentrations of potassium and glucose, which provide quick fuel to the body.”

Best fruits for blood pressure control

Dr Vatsya suggested the intake of seasonal fruits as part of the regular diet for those who seek to keep their blood pressure in check. “Watermelon in the summer and oranges in winter are both rich in potassium, and help balance the effect of sodium to relax the blood vessels,” he explains.

There is only one thumb rule to keep in mind when it comes to eating fruits, stressed Dr Vatsya. “Fruits need to be consumed raw, and not in the form of juice.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

