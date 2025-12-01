Common cold to blood pressure: Major health issues vitamin C may help manage

Considered to be a powerhouse nutrient, vitamin C can cure multiple health issues. Vitamin C is known to have several benefits, ranging from maintaining heart health to neutralizing free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. As per the National Health Service UK, adults, aged 19 to 64, require 40mg of vitamin C a day, and one should be able to obtain all the vitamin C he/ she need from their daily diet. Benefits of Vitamin C(Unsplash)

Health has claimed that this nutrient bolsters a person’s immune system, fights off cell damage with its antioxidant effects, and also helps one’s body make collagen. Here we take a look at a few ailments that vitamin C can help manage.

Common cold

Vitamin C does not prevent colds in everyone, but research does suggest that it may be of particular benefit to people under heavy physical stress, like athletes. A daily supplement of 250 milligrams to 1 gram of vitamin C may reduce the risk of colds by half in this group, as reported by Health. Taking vitamin C daily as a preventive measure can help a person recover more quickly when he/ she catch a cold, and research suggests that it can reduce the length of a cold by 8 per cent in adults and 14 per cent in children if taken before the outbreak of symptoms, according to the Health report.

Heart disease

According to the Health article, vitamin C may help protect your heart by reducing inflammation, supporting healthy blood vessels, and improving cholesterol levels. As an antioxidant, it fights free radicals that damage artery walls and contribute to fatty plaque buildup, and higher vitamin C levels are also linked to better blood vessel function and a lower risk of stroke, as reported by Health.

High blood pressure

The report further noted that vitamin C may also help lower high blood pressure by protecting and relaxing the blood vessels. It reduces damage from free radicals and increases nitric oxide, which helps blood vessels widen, thus allowing blood to flow easily, the article claimed.

What are good sources of vitamin C?

Good sources of vitamin C, as reported by the NHS, include citrus fruit, such as oranges and orange juice, peppers, strawberries, blackcurrants, broccoli, brussels sprouts, and potatoes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.