Tue, Dec 09, 2025
AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience shares 5 food combos for maintaining gut and liver health

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 07:39 am IST

Dr Saurabh Sethi explains how combining foods like apple and peanut butter helps our body to maximise health benefits.

Good food is essential for a healthy body. While each individual food item consumed by us has its own role to play, strategically combining them often helps the body maximise the benefits.

The right food combos can boost gut and liver health, shares Dr Sethi.(Pexel)
The subject was taken up by Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience who has trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, in a post on Instagram on December 8.

“If you often feel bloated, tired, or sluggish, your gut and liver might both need support and it starts with what you combine on your plate,” he wrote in the caption, and shared five food combinations that boost the health of both gut and liver.

1. Apples and peanut butter

Dr Sethi suggests eating apples with peanut butter as the fibre content of the fruit and the healthy fat in the spread helps keep blood sugar stable and the stomach feeling full much longer.

2. Turmeric and black pepper

Eating turmeric with black pepper allows piperine from the pepper to boost curcumin absorption from turmeric by up to 2000%. Curcumin boosts the immune system and is being studied for its potential in cancer treatment.

3. Tomatoes and olive oil

“Eat tomatoes with olive oil,” notes Dr Sethi, “because the healthy fats increase lycopene absorption for heart and skin health.”

4. Yoghurt and berries

Dr Sethi advises eating yoghurt with berries because “probiotics and polyphenols work together to support your gut microbiome.”

5. Spinach and lemon juice

Consuming spinach with lemon juice allows the Vitamin C in the citrus fruit to boost iron absorption from the plant food.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

