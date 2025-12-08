Apollo Hospital oncologist suggests 6 daily detox habits to reduce cancer risks: 'Start each morning with...'

Detox has risen to be quite the buzzword these days, from detox teas, juices, pills, to diets that promise a ‘deep cleanse.’ Aisle after aisle is packed with products selling the same dream in fancy fonts. But the real detox may not come from a product; it comes from how you live every day, from the small habits that support the vital organs of your body and help to keep them healthy. Detox is the process of removing toxic waste and substances from the body. Detox also helps to reduce cancer risks. Make sure your plate is full of green veggies. (Unsplash)

To understand more about the detox habits that can help reduce cancer risks, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Siddharth Turkar, consultant medical oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. He confirmed that yes, detox helps to alleviate cancer chances.

Naturally, the body runs its own detox process, but the healthy habits help support it. He said, “The fact is that your liver, kidneys, lungs, gut and immune system already detoxify the body every second. However, what you can do is support these systems through simple daily habits that, over time, lower your risk of many cancers.”

Why are daily habits important?

So while cancer risk can never be brought to exactly zero, how you live every day does play an instrumental role in reducing or increasing the chances. The habits may seem inconsequential, but they build up, compound over time and ultimately shape long-term health.

The oncologist elaborated, “None of these habits will guarantee that cancer will never occur, but together, when you follow these daily over years, they have an impact and reduce your risk."

Dr Turkar also highlighted that people should understand their medical risk based on genetics, and family history and go for regular screening. He said, "If you have a family history of cancer or other risk factors, speak to your doctor about personalised screening and prevention alongside these everyday steps.”

6 detox tips to reduce cancer risks



Dr Turkar shared a brief guide on detox tips, covering essentials ranging from diet to daily physical activity:

1. Cut back on alcohol and drink more water

Drink more water instead of alcohol. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Start each morning with plain water instead of sugary drinks or “detox” concoctions.

Sip water regularly throughout the day so your kidneys and liver can process waste efficiently.

Keep alcohol as low as possible; alcohol is a proven risk for breast, liver, head and neck, and colorectal cancers.

2. Fill half your plate with vegetables and fruits at every main meal

Eat more cruciferous veggies like broccoli. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Colourful vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lentils and beans are rich in fibre and natural antioxidants that help neutralise harmful molecules and support healthy metabolism.

Fibre helps in cleansing the bowel and reducing the time potential carcinogens spend in contact with the gut lining.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower contain compounds that help the liver process toxins and must be part of your diet.

Avoid processed meats and very salty, fried foods. An unhealthy diet is a major preventable cause of cancer.

3. Move your body for at least 30 minutes most days

Try brisk walking to elevate your heart rate.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Brisk walking, cycling, dancing, or any activity that raises your heart rate and makes you slightly breathless helps reduce cancer risk.

Physical activity improves insulin sensitivity, reduces chronic inflammation and helps maintain a healthy weight and BMI, reducing risk of breast, colon, endometrial and other cancers.

Practice active living - walking instead of driving short distances, taking the stairs, and short movement breaks in the office all add up.

4. Protect your lungs and your environment every day

Use an air purifier and stay indoors.

Do not smoke, avoid secondhand smoke, and stay away from vaping. At home, ventilate your kitchen while cooking and avoid smoke.

If living in urban areas with high AQI, limit being outside and consider a well-fitting mask when outdoors.

Cleaner air means less direct contact between carcinogens and your airway lining.

5. Prioritise sleep

Use a sleep mask to block out harsh lights in the morning when you sleep. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Aim for at least 7 to 8 hours of regular, good-quality sleep.

Night after night of short or irregular sleep disrupts hormones such as cortisol, insulin and melatonin, which play roles in cell growth and repair.

6. Reduce stress

Listen to music to calm down and de-stress. (Picture credit: Pexels)

Build a simple wind-down routine: dim screens and avoid screens an hour or two before sleeping, read, stretch or meditate.

Healthy stress outlets like walking, listening to music, talking to a friend or journaling also reduce the pull of coping habits such as smoking, binge eating or drinking that increase the risk of cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.