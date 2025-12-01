Mumbai nutritionist shares fruits and veggies that heal dry skin naturally in winters: ‘Moisturisers only provide…’

As temperatures drop and humidity levels fall, many people notice their skin becoming dry, rough, and flaky. While moisturisers and creams provide temporary relief, true healing starts from within. Certain fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients that help repair and hydrate the skin naturally. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anushi Jain, Nutritionist and Founder, Nutri Maven, shares which foods can help your skin stay soft, healthy, and radiant even during the harshest winter months. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon says 'roti is the worst’; shares how it can cause weight gain, spike blood sugar ) Check out the best fruits and vegetables for hydration and repair. (Pexels)

What is dry skin

Dry skin occurs when the skin’s natural barrier is unable to retain sufficient moisture. Several internal and external factors can contribute to this condition. Cold weather and low humidity often cause moisture loss from the skin, which is why dryness tends to worsen during the winter. Similarly, long hot showers and harsh soaps strip away natural oils, weakening the skin barrier and leading to rough, itchy patches.

Another key factor is ageing as we grow older, the skin produces less sebum (natural oil), becoming thinner and more prone to dryness. Dehydration also plays a major role; when we don’t drink enough water, our skin quickly reflects it by appearing dull and flaky. Nutritional deficiencies, especially in vitamins A, C, E, and essential fatty acids, can further impair the skin’s ability to retain moisture and repair itself.

Additionally, certain medical conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or thyroid imbalances can cause chronic dryness. Overexposure to sunlight and UV rays breaks down collagen and natural oils, damaging the protective barrier and accelerating skin dehydration.

For long-lasting relief from dry skin, focus on a diet rich in vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids.(Pexels)

Healing from the inside out

While moisturisers and creams can temporarily soothe dry skin, lasting relief comes from within. Consuming fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and water helps hydrate the skin naturally, repair damage, and restore its protective barrier.

Vitamin A: For skin cell repair and renewal

Vitamin A is essential for skin cell regeneration and repair. It reduces flakiness, improves skin texture, and helps heal dry patches. Foods such as carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and kale are rich in beta-carotene, a form of vitamin A that also protects the skin from UV damage. Including these in your diet supports smoother, more resilient skin that retains moisture more effectively.

Vitamin C: The collagen booster

Collagen is the protein responsible for keeping the skin firm and hydrated, and vitamin C plays a key role in its production. It also protects against oxidative stress caused by free radicals that worsen dryness and ageing. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, as well as strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli, are excellent sources of vitamin C. Regular intake of these foods helps your skin stay plump, bright, and well-hydrated.

Vitamin E: Nature’s moisturiser

Vitamin E is known for its powerful moisturising and protective properties. It strengthens the skin barrier, preventing water loss and shielding the skin from environmental damage. Foods such as avocados, almonds, sunflower seeds, and broccoli are great natural sources. This vitamin acts as an internal moisturiser, soothing irritation and improving the skin’s ability to retain softness and elasticity.

Omega-3 fatty acids: The hydration heroes

Healthy fats are essential for maintaining skin moisture, and omega-3 fatty acids play a major role in keeping cell membranes soft and flexible. This allows nutrients and water to pass into cells while keeping irritants out. Including flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and fatty fish in your diet helps your skin stay supple, calm, and naturally hydrated. Omega-3s also reduce inflammation, which can be particularly helpful for people with dry, itchy, or sensitive skin.

Fish dishes are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids.(Shutterstock)

Water-rich foods: Natural hydration boosters

Staying hydrated doesn’t just mean drinking enough water it also involves eating foods that have high water content. Cucumbers, watermelon, lettuce, zucchini, and oranges are excellent hydrating foods that boost fluid levels and help detoxify the body. When your body is well-hydrated, your skin becomes clearer, smoother, and more radiant.

Antioxidant-rich foods: The skin protectors

Antioxidants fight free radicals, which are unstable molecules that damage skin cells and cause dryness and premature ageing. Tomatoes, berries, and beetroots are among the best antioxidant-rich foods. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which protects the skin from sun-induced damage and maintains hydration. Berries are packed with antioxidants that reduce inflammation, while beetroots, rich in betalains and vitamin C, enhance blood flow, boost hydration, and prevent dullness.

Tips for naturally hydrated skin

In addition to eating a nutrient-rich diet, maintaining healthy habits supports your skin’s natural moisture balance. Drink at least 2–3 litres of water daily to keep your body hydrated. Include nuts and seeds like almonds, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds for added vitamin E and omega-3s. Try to limit caffeine and alcohol, as both can dehydrate your body and skin. Lastly, ensure you get enough sleep, since the skin repairs and rejuvenates itself during rest.

Healthy, glowing skin doesn’t always come from expensive creams or treatments; it often starts with what’s on your plate. By incorporating fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins A, C, and E, along with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, you can nourish your skin from within and help it heal naturally. With the right foods, proper hydration, and good lifestyle habits, dry skin can transform into soft, supple, and radiant skin that glows with natural health.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.