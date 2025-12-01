Nutritionist says eat dinner no later than 7–8 PM, reveals 5 health benefits for better gut health and sleep

Have you ever looked at the clock during dinner and realised it's already past 8 PM? Late-night dinners are becoming more common as our busy schedules push mealtimes later. Eating dinner too close to bedtime can harm your health. New research published in the journal Clocks and Sleep shows that when you eat is just as important as what you eat. Eating dinner by 7–8 PM can help improve your gut health and overall well-being. The science behind this idea shows how a slight change in your dinner routine can lead to big health benefits. Eating early dinner can be a boon for your digestive health as it ensures better utilisation of nutrients, regulation of bowel movement and overall good gut health.(Freepik)

What is the best dinner time for good health?

Gargi Sareen, Nutritionist at gut health company Sova, tells Health Shots, “Eating late can cause problems like digestion issues and higher blood sugar levels. It's important to be mindful of when you eat to avoid these health risks.”

1. Enhances digestion and nutrient absorption

Eating dinner earlier can help with digestion and nutrient absorption. Our bodies digest food better when we follow our natural rhythms. “Having dinner before 7 or 8 PM gives your digestive system enough time to work correctly before you go to bed,” says Sareen.

Research published in Johns Hopkins Medicine shows that our metabolism slows down in the evening. Eating a lot of food late at night can increase gas and bloating by promoting more gut fermentation. A study published in Clinical and Experimental Gastroenterology indicates that about 80% of people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) find relief by eating meals at regular times. Consistent meal schedules can improve gut function by 5-10%.

2. Boosts sleep quality

Did you know that what you eat at dinner can affect your sleep? Eating late in the evening can disrupt your sleep. If you finish dinner before 8 PM, you help your body relax and prepare for a good night's sleep.

Our gut and brain are closely connected. When our digestion works well, our brain can relax better. “Eating dinner earlier helps our bodies make necessary chemicals like serotonin and GABA, which help us feel calm and focused,” says the nutritionist. By getting into the habit of eating earlier, we can enjoy deeper, more restful sleep. Imagine waking up feeling refreshed, not groggy.

3. Improves blood sugar management

Eating dinner at a reasonable time can impact your blood sugar levels. “If dinner is too late, your body processes glucose less effectively, which can lead to higher blood sugar levels in the evening,” says the expert. This is especially important for people with metabolic issues like prediabetes or diabetes.

Having regular meal times can help keep blood sugar levels steady. For example, people who process carbohydrates slowly may find that eating a heavier lunch and a lighter dinner helps them better control their blood sugar. "Nutritionists are now creating meal plans based on how people respond to different foods, showing that it’s not just about the number of calories but also about when you eat", shares the expert.

4. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation can cause many health problems, such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. “Eating dinner late can make inflammation worse by harming your gut health," explains the expert. Having dinner by 7–8 PM can help reduce inflammation in your body.

Eating late at night can increase acidity and upset the balance of good bacteria in your gut. This can lead to inflammation in your body. "In contrast, having early and lighter dinners can help keep your gut healthy", shares the expert. A balanced gut is important for a strong immune system and for reducing inflammation.

5. Cultivates mindful eating practices

Eating dinner earlier helps you focus more on your meal. With daily distractions like screens and work, it’s easy to rush through dinner, not chew properly, or digest properly. "By making it a habit to finish dinner by 8 PM, you can create a more mindful and enjoyable eating experience", shares the nutritionist.

Practising mindful eating has many benefits, such as better digestion and greater enjoyment of meals. "Simple techniques, such as chewing your food thoroughly and turning off screens while eating, help balance gut health and improve nutrient absorption", shares Sareen. Creating a calm dinner routine can change your eating habits from rushed and distracted to more thoughtful and relaxed.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)