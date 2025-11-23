Winter lip care tips for every day: How to stop cracks, peeling, and irritation on your lips

Cold, dry winter air can leave your lips cracked, sore, and uncomfortable. But with a few simple habits, you can keep your lips soft and healthy all season. Here are 7 easy tips to prevent chapped lips, as per a study conducted by the International Journal of Women's Dermatology. Winter lip care tips (Pixabay)

1. Keep hydrated

Drinking lots of water is very important. Dry lips happen when your body and skin don’t have enough water. Drink water during the day to keep your body and skin happy and healthy.

2. Avoid licking your lips

It may feel like licking helps, but saliva actually dries out your lips. Constant lip-licking can worsen cracks and lead to lip-licking dermatitis.

3. Use a bland lip balm

Apply a lip balm frequently, especially when your lips feel dry. Choose products free of fragrances, dyes, and harsh chemicals. Look for soothing ingredients like petroleum jelly, shea butter, or dimethicone.

4. Protect your lips from the sun

Winter sun can make your lips dry out or irritate your lips. Use a strong SPF lip balm or keep them covered with a scarf.

5. Shield your lips from harsh weather

Cold wind and dry air can cause chapping. Cover your lips with a scarf or use protective clothing when outdoors.

6. Don’t pick or peel flaking skin

For many of us, it might be tempting to peel dry skin, but peeling dry skin can cause cracks and infections. Gently moisturize and let your skin fix itself.

7. Break bad habits

If you constantly lick, bite, or pick your lips, try replacing the habit with healthier alternatives. Chew sugar-free gum or apply lip balm whenever you feel the urge. For persistent problems, consult a dermatologist.

Extra Tip: People with dry skin, allergies, or certain medical conditions may need extra care. If your lips remain dry despite these tips, seek professional advice to rule out infections or other underlying issues.

Healthy lips in winter are possible with hydration, protection, and simple daily care. Following these tips can keep your lips soft, smooth, and crack-free all season long.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.