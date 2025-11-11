Can peppermint oil relieve headaches? Doctor shares 4 healthy habits to add to your routine that support natural healing

Natural healing doesn’t always require complicated treatments - sometimes, it starts with simple, everyday habits. From easing pain and improving digestion to promoting better sleep, a few natural remedies can go a long way in supporting your body’s own recovery process. According to Dr Sood, peppermint oil can provide gentle relief for mild headaches. (Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared four simple yet powerful habits to include in your daily routine - all of which can help support the body’s natural healing process. In an Instagram video posted on November 10, the physician explains how incorporating natural remedies such as turmeric, ginger, and peppermint oil into your routine can help alleviate a range of common health issues.

Turmeric for inflammation

Dr Sood states that turmeric contains a powerful active compound called curcumin which has been proven to lower inflammatory markers and oxidative stress. He explains, “Studies in arthritis show improved pain and function, sometimes comparable to NSAIDs. It works by blocking NF-κB and reducing cytokines, though most benefits come from higher-dose extracts with better absorption.”

Ginger for digestion

The physician highlights that ginger is packed with potent compounds that promote smoother digestion, relax intestinal muscles, and support a healthy gut balance. He elaborates, “Ginger promotes smoother stomach movement and reduces bloating, gas, and nausea. Its compounds, gingerols and shogaols, relax intestinal muscles and may improve gut balance. Regular use in meals or teas supports comfort without major side effects.”

Peppermint oil for headaches

Mild headaches can be eased naturally with the use of peppermint oil. According to the physician, “Topical peppermint oil can ease tension-type headaches by cooling the skin and changing local blood flow. One trial found it outperformed placebo.” He suggests applying diluted peppermint oil to the temples for mild, soothing relief - though he cautions that it should never replace prescribed migraine medication.

Humidifier for easier breathing

Dr Sood highlights, “Dry indoor air can irritate nasal passages and cause congestion. Keeping humidity around 40 to 60 percent helps soothe airways and improve sleep.” He advises cleaning the device regularly to prevent mould and bacterial buildup.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.