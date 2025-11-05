Cardiologist with 20 years of experience shares 3 things everyone gets wrong about ageing: ‘Your heart tells your age…’

As we age, the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and dementia also increases. But worry not, because healthy ageing is achievable. All it requires is adopting and maintaining a few key behaviours, which in turn can help older adults live longer, healthier lives. Most people think aging is about wrinkles, metabolism, or just genetics. But it’s not. (Freepik)

Also Read | Fitness coach says ‘being a foodie is not a reason to not be fit’, shares smart tips to keep your fitness goals on track

However, there is no harm in beginning to adopt these lifestyle habits early. After all, prevention is better than a cure. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, cardiology, a functional medicine doctor, in an Instagram post shared on November 4, listed 3 things everyone gets wrong about ageing; for you to avoid them and better your overall health as you age.

What everyone gets wrong about ageing?

Sharing the video, Dr Bhojraj wrote, “ 20 years as a cardiologist and no one believes me when I tell them…these 3 things everyone gets wrong about ageing.” Here are the 3 things the cardiologist highlighted:

1. Most people think ageing is about wrinkles, metabolism, or ‘just genetics.’ But after two decades studying the heart, I can tell you, it’s not.

2. The truth is, your heart tells your age long before your face does. And most people are speeding up that clock without realising it.

3. It’s not about what you eat once in a while: It’s the daily habits you think are ‘healthy’ that are actually ageing your cells, your arteries, and your energy.

How to increase longevity?

Now that you know these factors about ageing, it is also necessary to educate oneself about habits which can boost longevity. Dr Jeremy London, MD, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, highlighted 5 habits proven to increase longevity in a November 4 Instagram post.

He stressed the importance of exercising daily, eating a healthy and wholesome diet, getting enough rest and recovery, maintaining meaningful relationships, and incorporating sauna or heat therapy. Understand more about how these habits can help you here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.