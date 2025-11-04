Cardiologist with 31 years of experience shares the ‘fastest way to lose visceral belly fat’ without crash dieting

If your waistline has been expanding despite dieting or workouts, visceral fat might be the real culprit. Unlike regular belly fat, it hides deep within your abdomen and has a silent impact on your heart health. Dr Pradip Jamnadas, Interventional Cardiologist based in Orlando with over 31 years of experience, shares in a podcast with Steven Bartlett the quickest and most sustainable way to burn visceral belly fat. (Also read: Nutritionist shares ‘magic drink’ recipe to melt belly fat faster and boost metabolism naturally ) Fasting, according to Dr. Jamnadas, aids in healing and fat reduction.

What kind of fast should you be doing

“If a patient is just simply looking to reduce visceral fat, then I start with a 12-12 fast,” says Dr Jamnadas. “That means 12 hours you don’t eat anything, you just drink liquids with no calories in them, and then the next 12 hours are your feeding period.” He recommends following this schedule for two to three weeks, allowing your body to adapt. After that, he suggests gradually shifting to an 18-6 fasting plan.

“18-6 means six hours you get to eat, and for 18 hours it’s only water, black tea, black coffee, or green tea, no calories,” he adds. “That’s one type of fasting that works well for most people trying to lose fat and improve insulin sensitivity.”

Fasting for diabetes and severe obesity

However, Dr Jamnadas emphasises that those with more severe metabolic conditions may need a more structured plan. “If a patient is very overweight, or has diabetes, and the goal is to reverse diabetes or lose around 60 pounds, then those patients have special needs,” he explains. “For them, I will take them to a 48-hour fast once a week.”

He adds, “Sometimes I’ll go to a three-day water fast every nine days. Every nine days, you will do OMAD, one meal a day, and then give me a three-day water fast.”

Fasting is promoted by Dr. Jamnadas as a means to enhance health and reduce visceral fat. (Google Gemini)

Dr Jamnadas believes fasting isn’t about starvation but about giving the body time to heal, reset, and use stored fat for energy. The key, he says, is to ease into it gradually and always stay hydrated during fasting windows.

His approach highlights how intermittent and extended fasting, when done correctly, can be a powerful tool for reducing visceral fat, balancing blood sugar, and improving long-term heart health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.