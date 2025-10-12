Nutritionist shares ‘magic drink’ recipe to melt belly fat faster and boost metabolism naturally

Losing weight isn't always about extreme diets or endless hours at the gym. Sometimes, it's about adding the right habits to your routine. Many people struggle to find a natural, effective way to speed up their weight loss journey. Holistic nutritionist Devyani shared in her October 2 Instagram post a "magic" weight loss drink that can help boost metabolism and accelerate fat loss. (Also read: Fitness coach who lost 44 kgs says ‘being obese is not just a body problem’; shares lessons from his weight loss journey ) Nutritionist shares a natural drink to accelerate weight loss in 30 days.

In her post, she wrote, "Tried everything for fat loss, 10,000 steps, balanced meals, early dinners, but still can't melt fat? I have a magical drink that can help you shed those extra kilos effortlessly."

But there's a catch - consistency is key. "Nothing happens overnight. You need to drink it for 30 days straight. It not only helps melt fat but also boosts metabolism and improves gut health," she adds.

Here's how to make Devyani's 'magic drink' at home

Ingredients (3 spoons each):

Methi dana (fenugreek seeds)

Haldi (turmeric) powder

Ajwain (carom seeds)

Saunf (fennel seeds)

2 cinnamon sticks

Method:

1. Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Store the mixture in an airtight container.

3. Before lunch and dinner, take 1 tablespoon of the mixture.

4. Add it to a cup of hot water.

5. Let it steep for a few minutes.

6. Drink it 30 minutes before your meal for best results.

"Have it twice a day for 30 days straight and watch the magic unfold," says Devyani.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.