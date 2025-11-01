Using the same toothbrush? Dentist reveals how often you need to change it to avoid diabetes or heart disease risks

Are you being sloppy with your toothbrush use? Reusing the same old toothbrush or casually borrowing a friend's when you crash at their place. If you are taking your toothbrush too lightly, then you risk opening the door to health problems, beyond oral problems like cavities or gum pain, to bigger diseases like cardiovascular issues and diabetes. A toothbrush is the first defence against many germs and bacteria. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

To understand more about why toothbrush's role in preventing health issues, HT Lifestyle reached out to Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer of Clove Dental. He revealed that a toothbrush is your first line of defence against many diseases and infections.

Describing how a toothbrush protects your health, he elaborated, “When one brushes, they are interrupting a biological chain reaction from germs that could travel silently from your mouth to your heart, and even affect how your body manages sugar.” This simple habit helps to protect vital organs. So in a way, your toothbrush takes on the role of a gatekeeper, preventing mouth infections from escalating into bigger physiological problems.

Since the mouth contains many bacteria, around 700 species, according to Dr Arora, skipping brushing allows them to multiply. He warned that these bacteria stick to the gum line, form sticky plaque and trigger inflammation.

“Once bacteria and inflammatory molecules enter the bloodstream, they can reach the heart, liver, and even the pancreas, igniting low-grade inflammation across the body,” he said, highlighting the organs that are at risk.

Risk of diabetes

There is a bidirectional relationship between diabetes and oral health. (Picture credit: Pexels)

According to the dentist, diabetes and oral health share a two-way relationship.

Describing this bi-directional relationship, he said, “High blood sugar weakens your body’s immune response, allowing gum infections to thrive. At the same time, toxins released from these infected gums interfere with insulin’s ability to regulate glucose, pushing blood sugar levels higher.”

They influence each other. Poor oral hygiene makes it more challenging to manage blood sugar levels, while uncontrolled diabetes weakens the gums and raises infection risks. Here's where your toothbrush comes in to manage the risks. As your mouth and metabolism are closely connected, you cannot afford to go lenient on oral hygiene practices.

Dr Arora reminded, “This is a vicious cycle, one that can be broken, in part, by something as basic as keeping your teeth and gums clean.”

Heart disease risks

Chronic gum inflammation causes atherosclerosis.(Picture credit: Freepik)

“Chronic gum inflammation doesn’t just cause bleeding gums - it can cause arteries to stiffen and narrow, a condition called atherosclerosis," Dr Arora explained. In other words, the same inflammation that affects your gums, puts a strain on your heart. Atherosclerosis, as per John Hopkins Medicine, is the thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery.

Dr Arora further added, "Over time, the body’s constant battle against oral infection wears down the heart’s defences. People with untreated gum disease are almost twice as likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease compared to those with healthy gums.”

This means when your body's immune system is fighting the infection, the natural response causes inflammation. Inflammation for prolonged periods damages the heart and makes one more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases.

Instead, one should positively embrace healthy oral hygiene practices. The dentist recommended brushing twice a day, regular flossing, following a balanced diet and going for routine dental check-ups.

How often should you replace your toothbrush?

The dentist recommended, "Replacing your toothbrush every three months.” An old toothbrush may contain germs which may worsen your oral health. Likewise, a toothbrush may also face wear and tear, and the bristles may get frayed. Then they can't clean properly, can't reach between teeth. This allows bacteria to grow.

Apart from this, Dr Arora also recommended avoiding tobacco and limiting sugary foods as they are damaging to your teeth.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.