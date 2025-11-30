Search
Face wash for dry skin: 8 top-rated options for smooth and supple skin

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 11:00 am IST

If your skin tends to feel dry and flaky, it's time to switch to these face washes meant for dry skin that give you smooth and supple skin.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , Hydrating Face Wash for Dry to Normal Skin , 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹715

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (88ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser View Details checkDetails

₹280

Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash 150 ml | 100% Soap-Free Facewash that doesnt dry out your skin| For All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹252

Dove Beauty Moisture Conditioning Face Wash Cleanser 50 ML View Details checkDetails

₹152

Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹261

Simple Active Skin Barrier Care Smoothing Gel Face Cleanser 150 ml | with 7% Ceramide boosters, Lactic Acid & Hyaluronic Acid | Gently Exfoliates View Details checkDetails

₹319

mCaffeine Milk & Coffee Face Wash for Dry Skin | Dry Skin Face Wash For Men & Women with Almond Milk & Shea Butter | Daily Use Face Cleanser | Natural & 100% Vegan (75 ml) View Details checkDetails

₹182

Minimalist Gentle Face Wash With 6% Oat Extract & Hyaluronic Acid For Sensitive Skin (Dry to Normal) | Sulphate Free | Non-Drying | Fragrance Free | Gentle Cleanser (120 ML) View Details checkDetails

₹284

If you have been using foaming or soap-based face washes during cold weather, you may actually be harming your skin. In winter, your skin tends to become dry and flaky, making it look parched and dehydrated. That’s why you need to give it a dose of nourishment—not just through a rich face cream, but also with a face wash that pampers your skin with proper hydration.

Face wash for dry skin to make it smooth and soft(Shutterstock)

To help you beat the winter blues, we’ve put together this rundown of 8 top-rated face washes for dry skin.

Face wash for dry skin

1.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , Hydrating Face Wash for Dry to Normal Skin , 250ml
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser cleanses the skin without disrupting its natural moisture barrier. Its mild, soap-free formula soothes dryness, reduces irritation, and provides long-lasting softness. Dermatologists recommend it for sensitive and dry skin due to its non-stripping texture. Customers appreciate how it removes impurities while keeping their skin calm, hydrated, and comfortable throughout the day. Many users say it quickly relieves tightness and works well in simple, effective skincare routines.

2.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (88ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser gently removes dirt and makeup while replenishing the skin’s moisture. Enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it strengthens the skin barrier and maintains hydration all day. Its creamy texture suits dry and sensitive skin, leaving it supple after each wash. Customers praise its ability to clean thoroughly without causing dryness or irritation. Many reviewers report smoother, healthier-looking skin within weeks and love its dermatologist-developed formula for everyday use.

3.

Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash 150 ml | 100% Soap-Free Facewash that doesn't dry out your skin| For All Skin Types
Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash cleanses thoroughly while staying gentle on dry and sensitive skin. Its soap-free formula removes impurities without stripping essential moisture, leaving the face feeling fresh and soft. With no harsh chemicals, fragrance, or colours, it suits even reactive skin types. Customers appreciate its lightweight lather and soothing feel, noting that it prevents tightness after washing. Many users love its budget-friendly effectiveness and daily comfort.

4.

Dove Beauty Moisture Conditioning Face Wash Cleanser 50 ML
Dove Beauty Moisture Conditioning Face Wash cleanses while deeply nourishing dry skin. Its NutriumMoisture™ technology helps replenish lost moisture, leaving skin soft, smooth, and hydrated after every wash. The rich, creamy formula removes impurities without making the skin feel tight. Customers praise its luxurious feel and immediate moisturising effect. Many reviewers love how it restores radiance and comfort during colder months, making it a reliable choice for dry and dull skin.

5.

Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml
Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash removes dirt and sunscreen while maintaining the skin’s natural moisture. Its soothing blend of hydrating ingredients leaves dry skin refreshed, soft, and glowing. The non-stripping gel texture works well for daily use and supports a balanced skin barrier. Customers appreciate its mild fragrance, silky feel, and the comfortable hydration it provides after cleansing. Many users report reduced dryness and improved skin texture with consistent use.

6.

Simple Active Skin Barrier Care Smoothing Gel Face Cleanser 150 ml | with 7% Ceramide boosters, Lactic Acid & Hyaluronic Acid | Gently Exfoliates
Simple Active Skin Barrier Care Smoothing Gel Cleanser gently cleanses while supporting the skin’s barrier with amino acids and hydrating actives. Its lightweight gel formula smooths rough patches and prevents moisture loss, making it ideal for dry and sensitive skin. Customers love how soft and calm their skin feels post-wash, noting visible improvements in texture and barrier strength. Many appreciate its minimalist ingredient list and irritation-free performance.

7.

mCaffeine Milk & Coffee Face Wash for Dry Skin | Dry Skin Face Wash For Men & Women with Almond Milk & Shea Butter | Daily Use Face Cleanser | Natural & 100% Vegan (75 ml)
mCaffeine Milk & Coffee Face Wash combines the nourishment of milk with the antioxidant benefits of coffee to cleanse and hydrate dry skin. It removes dirt and dullness while leaving skin soft, bright, and moisturised. The creamy formula provides a refreshing aroma and gentle exfoliation. Customers enjoy its energising feel and note improved smoothness and radiance. Many users say it reduces dryness and gives their skin a healthy, morning glow.

8.

Minimalist Gentle Face Wash With 6% Oat Extract & Hyaluronic Acid For Sensitive Skin (Dry to Normal) | Sulphate Free | Non-Drying | Fragrance Free | Gentle Cleanser (120 ML)
Minimalist Gentle Face Wash cleans your skin with a mild, non-foaming formula that preserves moisture while removing dirt and sunscreen. Enriched with hydrating ingredients, it supports a healthy skin barrier and suits dry, sensitive skin. Customers appreciate its clean, minimal ingredient list and how soft and moisturised their skin feels after cleansing. Amazon users report reduced irritation, smoother texture, and consistent comfort throughout daily use.

Similar articles for you:

Brush it like a pro: 8 Top-rated makeup brushes every makeup enthusiast swears by

Black Friday Sale is Live: Grab up to 65% off on these 8 long-lasting perfumes for women

Budget alternative of Dyson Airwrap: Check out these 7 options that won't cost you much

  • Which type of face wash is best for dry skin?

    A hydrating, non-foaming, and sulphate-free face wash enriched with ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid works best for dry skin.

  • Can I use a face wash twice a day if I have dry skin?

    Yes, but choose a gentle, moisturising cleanser. If your skin feels too tight, reduce cleansing to once daily.

  • Should dry skin avoid foaming cleansers?

    Most foaming cleansers can strip moisture. Opt for cream, gel, or lotion-based cleansers that maintain hydration.

  • What ingredients should I look for?

    Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, squalene, aloe vera, and amino acids are excellent for dry skin.

  • Can a face wash alone hydrate dry skin?

    A hydrating face wash helps, but you still need moisturiser and sunscreen for complete care.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

