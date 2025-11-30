Face wash for dry skin: 8 top-rated options for smooth and supple skin
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 11:00 am IST
If your skin tends to feel dry and flaky, it's time to switch to these face washes meant for dry skin that give you smooth and supple skin.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , Hydrating Face Wash for Dry to Normal Skin , 250ml
₹715
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser For Normal To Dry Skin (88ml) - Non-Foaming Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid And Ceramides | Non-Comedogenic, Non-Irritating And Fragrance-Free Cleanser
₹280
Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash 150 ml | 100% Soap-Free Facewash that doesnt dry out your skin| For All Skin Types
₹252
Dove Beauty Moisture Conditioning Face Wash Cleanser 50 ML
₹152
Foxtale Gentle Hydrating Face Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 | Deep Pore Cleansing | Dirt Control | Make-up Remover | Cleanser For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 100 ml
₹261
Simple Active Skin Barrier Care Smoothing Gel Face Cleanser 150 ml | with 7% Ceramide boosters, Lactic Acid & Hyaluronic Acid | Gently Exfoliates
₹319
mCaffeine Milk & Coffee Face Wash for Dry Skin | Dry Skin Face Wash For Men & Women with Almond Milk & Shea Butter | Daily Use Face Cleanser | Natural & 100% Vegan (75 ml)
₹182
Minimalist Gentle Face Wash With 6% Oat Extract & Hyaluronic Acid For Sensitive Skin (Dry to Normal) | Sulphate Free | Non-Drying | Fragrance Free | Gentle Cleanser (120 ML)
₹284
