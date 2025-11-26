Black Friday Sale is Live: Grab up to 65% off on these 8 long-lasting perfumes for women

Perfumes are no longer just a bottle of aroma kept in your wardrobe. It, in fact, is your style statement! From your casual day at work to your evenings out with your friends, there is a perfume matching every mood and occasion. And in case, you have been looking to buy a perfume, then the Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to do so. Black Friday Sale: Up to 65% off on perfume for women(AI-Generated)

The Black Friday Sale is live on Myntra and will go on until November 30, 2025. During the sale, you can get up to 65% off on your favourite and long-lasting perfumes.

Tonino Lamborghini Ginevra White Eau De Parfum energises the senses with bright citrus, soft florals, and a smooth musk base. This perfume is designed for confident women and offers refined freshness that lasts throughout the day. The elegant bottle mirrors its modern, luxurious aroma. Users love its sophisticated balance of floral and clean notes, often praising how it stays noticeable without feeling overpowering. Many say it becomes their daily signature because it smells refreshing, feminine, and effortlessly stylish.

Police Rich Girl Eau De Parfum gives women a glamorous, bold scent that blends sweet florals with warm vanilla and soft woods. It projects confidence and lasts for hours, making it perfect for both daytime wear and evening events. Amazon users consistently compliment its strong longevity and unique sweetness, noting that it leaves an unforgettable trail. Many reviewers call it a compliment-magnet, saying it smells luxurious and far more expensive than its price suggests.

Estee Lauder Pleasures Eau De Parfum captures the feeling of fresh flowers blooming after rain. Its airy mix of white lilies, peonies, and jasmine creates a clean, uplifting aroma ideal for everyday wear. The scent stays soft yet noticeable, maintaining freshness throughout the day. Users praise its timeless elegance, calling it a reliable go-to fragrance for work and casual moments. Many note it receives frequent compliments and feels refreshing, graceful, and beautifully comforting.

DIESEL Loverdose delivers an addictive blend of sweet vanilla, spicy licorice, and warm amber, creating a sensual and seductive signature scent. Designed for bold women, it makes a striking impression from the first spray. Its edgy bottle reflects its passionate personality. Users love its rich sweetness and impressive staying power, often saying it’s perfect for nights out or special occasions. Many describe it as daring, romantic, and uniquely unforgettable.

Tommy Hilfiger Girl Eau De Toilette brings a youthful, fresh vibe with crisp floral notes and a clean green accord. Its light and breezy character makes it ideal for everyday use, especially in warm weather. Users admire its refreshing simplicity and casual charm, noting that it feels uplifting and easy to wear. Many reviewers say it reminds them of carefree days and receives compliments for its natural, effortless scent.

United Dreams Live Free Eau de Toilette inspires positivity with zesty citrus, vibrant green apple, and delicate floral notes. It feels energetic and bright, perfect for active women who enjoy fresh, lively fragrances. Customers appreciate its youthful energy, saying it boosts their mood instantly. Many highlight its clean fruitiness and light projection, calling it an excellent daily scent that feels optimistic, modern, and refreshing.

Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Eau De Parfum blends rich vanilla, sparkling citrus, and warm gourmand notes for a deeply luxurious scent. Elegant and feminine, it creates a comforting sweetness that lasts all day. Customers adore its sophisticated warmth, often praising how it feels both romantic and indulgent. Many say it stands out from other vanilla perfumes because of its creamy richness and long-lasting trail that attracts endless compliments.

DAVIDOFF Cool Water Reborn Intense brings a powerful aquatic freshness combined with lush florals and soft woods. It revitalizes the senses with a clean, modern twist on the iconic Cool Water DNA. Ideal for women who love refreshing, long-lasting scents. Customers praise its energizing burst and improved intensity, saying it feels crisp, oceanic, and perfect for warm days. Many love how long it stays on the skin while still smelling light and uplifting.

FAQs on perfume How do I choose the right perfume for my personality? Select a scent family that matches your style: florals for feminine elegance, fruity for playfulness, woody for sophistication, and gourmand for warmth. Test perfumes on your skin to see how they develop over time.

What is the difference between Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette? Eau de Parfum (EDP) contains more fragrance oils, making it richer and longer-lasting. Eau de Toilette (EDT) is lighter, fresher, and ideal for daily wear or warm weather.

How long should a perfume typically last on the skin? EDPs last 6–10 hours, while EDTs last 3–5 hours. Longevity varies based on skin type, weather, and the perfume’s composition.

Where should I apply perfume for the best performance? Apply on pulse points—wrists, neck, behind ears, and inner elbows. You can also spray on clothes or hair from a distance for extended longevity.

How can I make my perfume last longer? Moisturize your skin before applying, spray on clothes, avoid rubbing your wrists together, and layer with matching lotions or oils.

