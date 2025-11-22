Search
Nov 22, 2025
Here are 8 top-rated compact powders: Your secret to silky-smooth, velvet-finish

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 10:00 am IST

Compact powders are every makeup lover's BFF. It gives a matte, velvet finish that gives an all occasion look. 

If you have been a makeup enthusiast, you'd agree that you would never ignore a compact powder. From wedding festivities to a casual brunch with your girls, compact powders can transform your look and give you a matte and velvety finish. So, if you're looking to buy a compact powder for that smooth and velvety finish, then you're at the right place.

Top-rated compact powders for you(Pexels)
Top-rated compact powders for you(Pexels)

We have curated this list of top-rated compact powders to ease your task of finding the right one:

Check out our top-rated 8 compact powders

Lakme’s 9to5 Hya Matte Pressed Powder Nude blends skin care with makeup, adding hyaluronic acid to help hydrate while delivering a smooth, matte finish. Users on Amazon praise its long wear, with one reviewer noting it controls oil and shine for up to 16 hours. Many buyers also compliment its lightweight texture and how it doesn’t feel cakey, making it ideal for daily touch-ups and natural, polished looks.

Mars’ All Oil Blotter Gel Compact offers powerful all-day oil control in a sleek, travel-friendly format. Amazon reviewers highlight that it instantly mattifies oily skin without disturbing makeup, saying a little goes a long way. Users appreciate its gel-to-powder formula that blurs pores and keeps shine in check, though some mention that the sponge applicator can get messy or needs regular cleaning.

FacesCanada’s Weightless Stay Matte Finish Compact Powder gives a soft, natural matte finish with a feather-light feel. On Amazon, users report that despite its small size, it delivers excellent oil control and sets makeup without settling into fine lines. Customers love its subtle finish and how it helps keep makeup intact through the day, calling it a go-to for quick touch-ups.

Maybelline’s New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Compact Powder delivers a breathable, natural-looking matte finish that reduces shine for hours. According to Amazon feedback, many users say it lasts up to 12 hours, matches their skin tone well, and helps minimize pores without caking. The built-in mirror and affordable price make it a reliable compact for everyday use.

Revlon’s ColorStay Nearly Naked Pressed Powder offers lightweight, natural coverage while evening out skin tone. On Amazon, customers remark that it feels weightless yet hides imperfections subtly. It’s praised for being ideal for daily wear and for its non-comedogenic formula, which works especially well for normal to slightly oily skin types.

Innisfree’s No Sebum Mineral Natural Powder is a finely milled, translucent setting powder that effectively controls excess oil without feeling heavy. Users say that it absorbs excess oil, leaving a matte finish without being too dry. It also keeps their T-zone shine-free for hours even in humid weather.

L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Powder Foundation merges the coverage of a liquid with the matte finish of a compact. On Amazon (via user-review mining), its waterproof, transfer-proof formula has impressed buyers who say it lasts hours and stays fresh even in heat. According to beauty-site reviews, it provides medium to full buildable coverage without looking cakey.

Swiss Beauty’s Matte & Set Duo Lightweight Compact combines a tinted setting powder with a translucent brightening powder for a two-in-one finish. Amazon shoppers love its dual-pan format, saying it keeps skin matte and enhances radiance together. Many appreciate the compact for on-the-go touch-ups and note that it gives a polished, non-greasy look without being heavy.

Similar articles for you:

8 matte lipsticks with 4-star-plus ratings, perfect for every mood and occasion

Shop the 8 top-selling anti dandruff shampoos for clear and healthy scalp

How to achieve the perfect eye makeup: A step-by-step guide to mastering the look

  • Can I use compact powder every day?

    Yes, compact powder is suitable for daily use. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula to avoid clogged pores, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.

  • How do I choose the right shade of compact powder?

    Match the powder to your natural skin tone. Test it on your jawline, not your hand. If you’re unsure, choose a shade slightly lighter, as powders tend to oxidize.

  • Can compact powder be used without foundation?

    Absolutely. You can use compact powder alone for a natural look, light coverage, and shine control.

  • How do I apply compact powder correctly?

    Use a sponge for higher coverage or a fluffy brush for a natural finish. Dab gently instead of dragging to avoid disturbing makeup underneath.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

