Budget alternative to Dyson Airwrap: Check out these 7 affordable options that won't cost you much
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 01:54 pm IST
When it comes to hair stylers, Dyson Airwrap has its own charm and fan following. But it comes with a hefty price tag. So, here are 7 alternatives to it.
AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue
₹11,999
Dreame AirStyle, 5-in-1 Hair Drying & Styling System for Curling, Smoothing, and Volumizing, 1200 Watts, Gold
₹24,999
Make Mee Bold AirCurl & Multistyler 7X
PROTOUCH Airshot All in 1 Hair Multi Styler for Curl, Smooth, Dry, Blow & Volume
₹16,000
Remington Blow & Dry Caring Air Styler Hot Brush | All hair lengths, with 6 styling attachments - 25mm, 38mm & 50mm Round Brush, Concentrator, Paddle Brush & Root Boost | Storage pouch, 1200W, AS7700
₹6,109
Winston Flexy 8 in 1 Hair Multi Styler with Auto-Wrap Curler | 1400W High-Speed Ionic Hot Air Brush & Dryer | Straightens, Curls, Volumizes & Smooths | Anti-Frizz Styling Tool for Women | Travel Case Included
₹17,999
Tash Hair 5-in-1 AirStyler | Hot Air Brush + Straightener Brush + Blow Dryer + Concentrator + Diffuser | 50% Less Hair Breakage, 1200 Watts, 3 Heat Settings, Frizz Free with Ionic Care | All in One Multi Styler
₹3,299
