Fortis gastroenterologist explains how spicy foods can silently raise stomach cancer risk: Beware of these 5 foods

Spicy dishes are integral to many cuisines worldwide because they offer rich flavours and distinctive heat. However, some people worry about whether eating spicy food can lead to serious health problems, like stomach cancer. This concern has created myths and fear, leading people to question whether their favourite spicy meals might be dangerous. It is important to understand how spicy food affects your digestive health so you can make informed choices. Can spicy food cause stomach ulcers?

What foods increase the risk of stomach cancer?

Here are five food-related factors that might increase your risk of stomach cancer without you realising it.

1. Spicy and pickled foods

Spices are a key part of Indian cooking and are often recognised for their health benefits. However, eating too many spices can upset your stomach. Consider that spicy dish you love; while it adds great flavour, it might also lead to persistent stomach irritation. "Over time, this irritation can increase and may change normal stomach cells, raising the risk of cancer. Pickled foods are common in many Indian households and often contain a lot of salt and oil," Gastroenterologist Dr Vipulroy Rathod, Fortis Hospital Mumbai, tells Health Shots. This combination can disrupt the stomach’s acid balance and reduce the protective mucus layer that protects the stomach lining. A study on Nutrients journal shows that eating these foods for a long time can increase the risk of stomach cancer.

2. Excess salt intake

Salt is an important component of many Indian dishes. However, consuming excessive salt can harm health. High salt intake can weaken the gastric lining, thereby increasing susceptibility to infection. "One such illness is caused by the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterium, which can lead to stomach ulcers and even cancer", says the gastroenterologist. A study of Clinical Microbiology reviews shows that people with high levels of H. pylori infection have a much higher risk of stomach cancer. This bacterium grows well in an acidic, unhealthy environment that can result from excessive salt intake.

3. Smoked and charred foods

If you enjoy tandoori chicken or grilled fish, think about changing how you cook them. Smoking and charring are methods in Indian cooking that add intense flavours. "However, these methods can produce harmful substances called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) when organic matter partially burns", says Dr Rathod. Research from the National Cancer Institute shows a strong link between eating smoked or charred foods and a higher risk of cancer, especially in the digestive system. While it’s difficult to avoid these cooking methods altogether, using healthier options such as steaming, boiling, or baking can help reduce exposure to harmful substances.

4. Tobacco and alcohol

Tobacco and alcohol can seriously harm your health and play a significant role in stomach cancer. Both are known to cause cancer, including stomach cancer. Smoking puts toxic substances into your digestive system, which can damage the stomach lining and increase the risk of infections like H. pylori. "Heavy drinking and smoking can weaken your immune system. This makes it harder for your body to heal and fight infections," says the doctor. A study in the Journal of Gastric Cancer shows that people who regularly smoke and drink have a much higher risk of developing stomach cancer than those who do not drink or smoke.

5. Neglecting fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are full of antioxidants, which help protect our cells from damage and inflammation that can lead to cancer. "Berries, citrus fruits, tomatoes, and leafy greens are good sources of vitamins C and E. These vitamins help reduce oxidative damage," says the expert. However, many traditional Indian diets focus on spicy, rich foods and may lack these healthy options.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)