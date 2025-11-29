American man replaces classic Thanksgiving spread with Indian dishes, desi internet loves it

An American Instagram user has captured widespread attention after choosing to skip the traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner and instead serving an entirely Indian menu. A US man replaced the usual Thanksgiving turkey dinner with Indian dishes, and his unique celebration quickly drew attention online.(Instagram/thedailydoingss)

Conner, who shared the video on his Instagram account, walked viewers through what he proudly called an “Indian Thanksgiving,” immediately clarifying in the opening frame, “Happy Indian Thanksgiving. Not Native American. We’re talking, Indian!”

The clip then moves to a long dining table filled with vibrant, richly coloured dishes that stand in sharp contrast to the usual Thanksgiving staples.

A guided tour of the feast

As the camera pans across the dishes, Conner continues his lively commentary. “We got samosas,” he says, gesturing towards a platter of crisp, golden triangles. He then jokes, “You’re saying where’s the turkey? Oh, we got chicken tikka masala,” pointing to a bowl of creamy, orange curry that replaces the centrepiece of a traditional Thanksgiving table.

The substitutions continue as Conner swaps the familiar green bean casserole for a serving of flavourful chana, a chickpea curry. And where one might expect traditional stuffing, he instead reveals chicken biryani.

Check out the clip here:

The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Ever seen an Indian thanksgiving.”

Social media reacts with humour and curiosity

Within a day, the post gained significant traction, drawing reactions from Instagram users who found the cultural twist both amusing and refreshing. One user commented, “This is the Thanksgiving I never knew I needed,” while another wrote, “I would trade turkey for biryani any day.” A third user chimed in, “Now this is a celebration done right,” and someone else added, “Samosas on Thanksgiving should be the new rule.” Among the enthusiastic responses, another viewer remarked, “Chicken tikka over turkey sounds like a win,” and one more comment read, “This looks better than my entire family dinner.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)