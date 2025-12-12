Spicy Gujarati Chicken Curry, The Best Indian Chicken Curry Recipe You’ll Ever Prepare At Home

Spicy Gujrati Chicken Curry brings together the flavour of western India, where local spices and herbs shape many everyday meals. Unlike heavier curries from other regions, Gujarati styles often highlight green chillies, coriander, garlic, and a tangy base. The recipes reflect the state’s culinary history, which blends influences from Kutch, Saurashtra, and Kathiawar, each known for bold flavours and creative uses of spices. As chicken became more common in home kitchens over the last century, this style of curry grew into a favourite for those looking for easy chicken recipes that Indian households could prepare without complex steps. Gujarati Chicken Curry(Freepik)

Chicken stock is very important while making this curry. Traditional households prepare stock by simmering bones, vegetables, and spices, creating a broth that is rich in minerals, collagen and amino acids. Studies show that stock supports digestion and hydration, while also enhancing the flavour of chicken curry gravy. Adding it to Gujarati Chicken Curry creates a deeper, more layered result without relying on any kind of heavy cream.

The base of the curry often includes fresh coriander and green spices, giving it a profile closer to hariyali chicken curry while still maintaining Gujrati identity. Each region justs the heat level based on local tastes, some versions use slightly sweet undertones, while others rely on chilli and garlic for sharpness. This makes the recipes highly adaptable and ideal for anyone exploring Indian chicken curry recipes.

How To Make Tangy And Delicious Gujarati Chicken Curry

Gujarati Chicken Curry brings together regional spices, garlic, and fresh coriander to make a delicious and flavourful dish. The use of chicken stock enriches the depth and adds more nutrients to the dish.

Ingredients

500g chicken (bone-in preferred)

1 cup chicken stock

1 large onion

1 cup fresh coriander leaves

6-7 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

3-4 green chillies

2 tomatoes

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

1 ½ tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp canola oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Grind coriander, garlic, ginger, and green chillies into a paste. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds. Add onions and sauté until soft. Add tomatoes and cook until they break down. Mix in turmeric, coriander powder, and red chilli powder. Add the green masala paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add chicken pieces and coat them in the spices. Pour in chicken stock; add salt and mix well. Cover and cook for 20–25 minutes until the chicken turns tender. Simmer uncovered for 5 minutes to thicken the gravy. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with rice or rotis.

FAQs

What makes Gujarati Chicken Curry different from other Indian chicken curries?

Gujarati chicken curry stands out for its balance of heat, tang, and mild sweetness created through a mix of green chillies, yoghurt, and regional spices.

2. Can chicken stock be used instead of water in this curry?

Yes. Using chicken stock instead of water enhances the depth of flavour and adds natural protein, collagen, and minerals to the gravy.

3. Is this curry suitable for beginners learning Indian cooking?

Absolutely. Gujarati chicken curry relies on basic techniques, such as sautéing, simmering, and slow cooking, making it ideal for beginners.