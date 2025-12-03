A Nutritious and Flavourful Palak Paneer Guide to Help You Prepare This Popular Spinach-Paneer Dish at Home

Palak paneer brings together two widely loved ingredients, spinach and paneer, to create a dish that fits naturally into everyday cooking. Spinach brings a fresh green colour and a mild taste to the dish. And Paneer stays soft and blends well with the gravy, so the flavours come together nicely in every bite. Palak Paneer Recipes(Freepik)

According to FSSAI, spinach is known for its iron, fibre, and antioxidant content, which helps support energy levels and digestion. Its high water content keeps the dish light while still contributing important nutrients. An interesting fact about spinach is that it wilts quickly when heated, allowing it to blend smoothly into gravies.

Research published in 2011 highlights that paneer contributes calcium and protein, making palak paneer useful for growing children, active teens, and adults who want a wholesome meal. Its neutral flavour lets it pair well with spices like cumin, ginger, garlic, and garam masala. These spices bring warmth and help digestion, especially during the winter months.

The preparation of palak paneer is simple, yet it leaves enough room for creativity. Some prefer a smooth spinach puree, while others enjoy a slightly chunky texture. A small addition like kasuri methi or a drizzle of cream can change the final taste. With minimal effort, palak paneer becomes a nutritious main dish that pairs easily with roti, paratha, or rice and suits family meals throughout the week.

A Step-by-Step Guide To Make Palak Paneer At Home

Ingredients (Serves 3–4)

For Blanching & Puree:

4 cups spinach leaves

2 cups hot water

1 cup cold water

For the Gravy:

200 g paneer cubes

2 tbsp oil or ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 green chilli, chopped

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

2–3 tbsp fresh cream (optional)

Instructions