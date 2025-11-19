Adding Spinach To Your Diet: Stay Energised And Fight Fatigue Naturally In Winter

Spinach is one of the most useful winter vegetables you can add to your daily meals. A study published by Antioxidants (Basel) in 2023 highlights that it is rich in iron, Vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants that help your body stay active during the winter. Many people feel more tired and low on energy in winter, and spinach helps support steady energy levels by improving oxygen flow. And the nutrients work together to reduce fatigue naturally. Spinach (Freepik)

According to research done by FSSAI, including spinach in your diet also helps strengthen immunity, which is important when winter infections become common. The mix of iron and Vitamin C supports better absorption, while antioxidants protect the body from everyday stress. Spinach also supports digestion and keeps your gut comfortable, which plays a big role in overall energy levels.

It is very simple to add spinach to your diet; it can be added to soups, roti, salads, stir-fries, smoothies, and dals without changing the dish much. It easily blends with other flavors and provides strength without making the meal feel heavy.

3 Easy To Make Spinach Dishes To Add To Your Diet

Spinach Soup

A warm and comforting bowl of spinach soup is a light and nutritious meal for winter. It supports energy, improves iron levels, and helps reduce fatigue.

Ingredients

2 cups of spinach leaves

1 small onion

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp butter

1 ½ cups of water or vegetable stock

½ cup of milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Take a pan and heat some butter in it, add chopped onion and garlic, and saute for 1 minute. Then add spinach and cook until it wilts. Add water or vegetable stock and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Switch off the flame and blend into a smooth puree. Pour back into the pan and add milk. Season with salt and pepper, simmer for 1 minute. Once done and then serve it warm.

Palak Dal

Palak dal is a simple winter lunch combining spinach and lentils for steady strength and better energy. It supports digestion, immunity, and gives warmth, making the meal nutritious and comforting.

Ingredients

½ cup yellow moong dal

1 ½ cups of chopped spinach

1 small tomato

1 green chilli

½ turmeric

Salt to taste

1 tsp ghee

½ tsp cumin seeds

Instructions

Wash moong dal and cook with turmeric, salt, and 1 ½ cups of water in a pressure cooker. When it is half-cooked, add spinach and tomato, then cover and cook until the dal becomes soft. Take a pan and add ghee to it, then add cumin seeds and green chillies. Once it is cooked, pour the tempering over the dal and mix it well. Serve it warm and enjoy.

Palak Parathas

Palak paratha is a filling winter meal that improves iron intake, supports energy levels, and reduces fatigue.

Ingredients

2 cups of whole wheat flour

1 cup of finely chopped spinach

1 green chilli

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Ghee or oil for cooking

Instructions