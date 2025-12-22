Gut health spices: Gastroenterologist shares 5 spices like ginger that aid digestion and reduce bloating after meals

Daily spices readily available in our kitchen have been known for their numerous health benefits. Among them, ginger, also known as adrak in Hindi, has gained recognition in modern medicine over the years for being a potent anti-inflammatory agent that also aids in digestion. Several traditional kitchen spices have well-researched digestive benefits and can support gut health when used regularly in cooking or as herbal infusions. (Freepik)

However, there are more spices, besides ginger, that aid digestion and reduce bloating after meals. HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr Girish P Veeranna, consultant - medical gastroenterology and hepatology, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, to learn about these spices.

Dr Girish emphasised, “Spices have been used for centuries, not only for their ability to enhance flavour but also for their health benefits, particularly in aiding digestion. Several traditional kitchen spices have well-researched digestive benefits and can support gut health when used regularly in cooking or as herbal infusions.” Here are the 5 spices he suggests using in the daily diet:

1. Cumin

Cumin is widely recognised for its strong digestive properties. According to Dr Girish, it stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which can speed up digestion and improve nutrient absorption.

He adds, “Cumin is also rich in antioxidants and contains a compound called thymol, which helps activate the glands that secrete acids, bile, and enzymes responsible for digestion. It also has carminative properties, which help reduce gas formation and abdominal distension.” He suggests drinking warm cumin water after meals, as it can be helpful for those prone to bloating.

2. Fennel

Fennel is known for its ability to relieve gas, bloating, and indigestion. Dr Girish highlights, “It contains anethole, a compound that helps reduce inflammation in the stomach lining and relaxes the muscles of the gastrointestinal system. Fennel is commonly chewed after meals in many cultures to aid digestion and freshen breath.”

3. Turmeric

Dr Girish advises those with bloating or digestive issues, “Turmeric supports digestion by stimulating bile production and reducing gut inflammation. It contains an active compound known as curcumin, which stimulates the gallbladder to produce bile, aiding in the digestion of fats. Turmeric also helps reduce symptoms of bloating and gas, making it a key spice for individuals experiencing digestive discomfort.”

Turmeric supports digestion by stimulating bile production and reducing gut inflammation. (Adobe Stock)

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon, as per Dr Girish, is another popular spice known for its flavour. However, he highlights, “It also eases digestion by reducing bloating and gas. Its warming properties help stimulate digestive enzymes, promote efficient digestion, and prevent indigestion. Cinnamon is also ideal for diabetic patients seeking to control post-meal sugar spikes, as it helps regulate blood sugar levels.”

5. Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

Lastly, Dr Girish suggests consuming carom seeds to aid digestion and reduce bloating. He notes, “Carrom seeds have been staples in Indian cooking for centuries. It contains thymol, a compound that stimulates the stomach to produce more acid, sometimes up to four times and improves digestion.”

According to him, these seeds are useful for acidity, gas, and heaviness after eating. “Ajwain also has mild antimicrobial properties that support gut balance,” he added.

In the end, the gastroenterologist cautioned, “Remember, spices are not a replacement for medical treatment, but they can complement a balanced diet and offer gentle support for everyday digestive issues. In normal amounts, they are generally safe. People with acid reflux, ulcers, or sensitive stomachs should avoid excessive intake.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.