Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares top 6 spices that naturally boost brain and body health over time

The key to long-term brain and body health might already be sitting in your pantry. According to Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience in neuroscience, many common Indian kitchen spices are ‘powerful tools for preventive health’. Also read | AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 herbs and spices that can naturally boost gut health: From ginger to rosemary Spices like turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cumin, and cardamom have been studied for their anti-inflammatory, digestive, metabolic, and antioxidant effects, as per the doctor. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post on December 12, the NIMHANS-trained doctor shared six everyday spices that he said can naturally support wellness over time due to their specific health benefits.

6 spices for brain and body

Dr Katakol highlighted the following six dried herbs and spices, noting their specific contributions to health:

⦿ Turmeric: Anti-inflammatory

⦿ Black Pepper: Absorption

⦿ Ginger: Aids digestion

⦿ Cinnamon: Regulate blood sugar

⦿ Cumin: Aids digestion

⦿ Cardamom: Antioxidant

Why these spices work

Dr Katakol explained that the combined effects of these common ingredients are what make them so valuable for long-term health. “Spices like turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cumin, and cardamom have been studied for their anti-inflammatory, digestive, metabolic, and antioxidant effects: all of which support brain and body health over time,” he wrote in his caption.

He further elaborated on their mechanisms: “Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Black pepper improves curcumin absorption. Ginger and cumin support digestion and the gut–brain axis. Cinnamon may help regulate blood sugar, and cardamom offers antioxidant support.”

The neurosurgeon stressed that incorporating these spices is a simple yet effective step toward preventive care. “Small, consistent choices shape long-term wellness,” he concluded. The recommendation suggested that harnessing the medicinal properties of these kitchen staples can be an accessible way for anyone to support their health for years to come.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.