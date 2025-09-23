AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 herbs and spices that can naturally boost gut health: From ginger to rosemary
Struggling with bloating or indigestion? Gastroenterologist Dr. Sethi reveals 8 powerful herbs and spices to help improve digestion and support gut health.
Your gut health affects everything from digestion to immunity and even mood, yet many of us struggle with bloating, indigestion, or irregular bowel movements. While diet and lifestyle play a big role, certain herbs and spices can give your digestive system a natural boost.
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares in his September 23 Instagram post 8 herbs and spices that can support gut health and help you feel lighter, more energetic, and balanced. (Also read: Harvard, AIIMS gastroenterologist says ‘many yoghurts have more sugar than soda’, shares 7 fermented food misconceptions )
1. Turmeric
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, fights inflammation and supports gut, liver, and brain health, making it a must-have for overall wellness.
2. Ginger
Ginger helps soothe nausea, speeds up stomach emptying, and calms gut inflammation, making digestion easier and more comfortable.
3. Fennel seeds
Eases bloating and aids digestion with gentle antimicrobial effects.
4. Garlic
A prebiotic powerhouse that feeds gut microbes and improves heart health.
5. Rosemary
Rich in polyphenols, it supports memory and reduces oxidative stress in the gut.
6. Cinnamon
Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar, lowers inflammation, and can boost metabolism, making it a flavorful gut-friendly spice.
7. Cumin (Jeera)
Supports digestion, aids nutrient absorption, and may ease IBS symptoms.
(Also read: Gastroenterologist says this ‘mystery digestive issue’ could be the reason for your constant coughing )
8. Oregano
Packed with antioxidants and natural antimicrobials that balance gut bacteria.
"These herbs and spices aren't just for flavour. They're science-backed medicine for your gut and overall health. Try adding one of these to your meals this week," concludes Dr Sethi.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
