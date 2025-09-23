Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 herbs and spices that can naturally boost gut health: From ginger to rosemary

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 08:41 pm IST

Struggling with bloating or indigestion? Gastroenterologist Dr. Sethi reveals 8 powerful herbs and spices to help improve digestion and support gut health.

Your gut health affects everything from digestion to immunity and even mood, yet many of us struggle with bloating, indigestion, or irregular bowel movements. While diet and lifestyle play a big role, certain herbs and spices can give your digestive system a natural boost.

Discover how herbs and spices can enhance your digestion and overall wellbeing.
Discover how herbs and spices can enhance your digestion and overall wellbeing. (Shutterstock)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares in his September 23 Instagram post 8 herbs and spices that can support gut health and help you feel lighter, more energetic, and balanced. (Also read: Harvard, AIIMS gastroenterologist says ‘many yoghurts have more sugar than soda’, shares 7 fermented food misconceptions )

1. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, fights inflammation and supports gut, liver, and brain health, making it a must-have for overall wellness.

2. Ginger

Ginger helps soothe nausea, speeds up stomach emptying, and calms gut inflammation, making digestion easier and more comfortable.

3. Fennel seeds

Eases bloating and aids digestion with gentle antimicrobial effects.

4. Garlic

A prebiotic powerhouse that feeds gut microbes and improves heart health.

5. Rosemary

Rich in polyphenols, it supports memory and reduces oxidative stress in the gut.

6. Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar, lowers inflammation, and can boost metabolism, making it a flavorful gut-friendly spice.

7. Cumin (Jeera)

Supports digestion, aids nutrient absorption, and may ease IBS symptoms.

(Also read: Gastroenterologist says this ‘mystery digestive issue’ could be the reason for your constant coughing )

8. Oregano

Packed with antioxidants and natural antimicrobials that balance gut bacteria.

"These herbs and spices aren't just for flavour. They're science-backed medicine for your gut and overall health. Try adding one of these to your meals this week," concludes Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

