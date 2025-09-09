Neurosurgeon with 30 years of experience shares 3 daily habits to keep your brain healthy, young and sharp

Life rarely comes with a pause button. With endless work deadlines, responsibilities, and digital distractions, we often forget to check in on our own well-being, especially our mental health. While it is easy to prioritize everything else over ourselves, what if we told you that keeping your brain young and sharp could be as simple as a few daily habits? Dr Prashant Katakol, a top neurosurgeon with over three decades of experience and a yoga teacher for the past ten years, recently shared three of his go-to brain health tips in an Instagram reel. After spending a lifetime in hospitals, Dr Katakol is now trying to help people stay mentally and emotionally fit. Neurosurgeon shares tips to keep brain healthy! (Adobe Stock)

"After 33 years as a neurosurgeon, here’s what I wish everyone knew about keeping the brain young. Small, daily habits make lifelong impact," Dr Katakol writes in the caption.

Daily habits to keep the brain young

Let us break down the 3 habits he swears by and why they may be some of the best tips to keep brain healthy:

1. Habit one: Challenge your brain daily

"Use it or lose it," says Dr Katakol. The brain is like a muscle, the more you use it, the better it performs. Learning a new skill every day, solving puzzles, or even taking a new route for your morning walk can activate different parts of your brain, improving memory, focus, and overall cognitive health. It helps because, when you engage in mentally stimulating activities, you build mental agility and delay cognitive decline as you age. You may learn a new word, try a Sudoku, play a musical instrument, or take a different approach to your daily routine.

2. Habit two: Practice breathing exercises

"Calming your mind makes it younger," Dr Katakol explains as he introduces a simple yogic breathing technique. Sit comfortably, focus on the point between your eyebrows. Inhale for four counts, hold your breath for four counts, then exhale for four counts. This is a classic yogic technique known to calm the nervous system and reduce stress. Since stress is one of the biggest enemies of brain health, reducing it helps improve oxygen flow to the brain and work it efficiently.

3. Habit three: Strengthen your social circle, not just your muscles

"Build your circle, not just your muscle. Isolation hurts the brain as much as bad food does," warns Dr Katakol. Social connection is more than just about feeling good, it acts as a brain food. Regular interactions with friends or community groups release feel-good chemicals, keep you mentally active, and protect against cognitive decline.

A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease Reports shows that loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of dementia and depression. However, staying socially active helps keep your brain engaged, sharp, and emotionally resilient.

Takeaway

"I thought medicine alone was the answer. Now, I do not think so,” reflects Dr Katakol. Clearly, what helped him keep his brain healthy is these daily simple habits. Staying mentally active, practicing breathing exercises, and maintaining meaningful relationships can help keep your brain young, happy, and thriving.

So the next time you feel overwhelmed or out of sync, just take a breath, pick up a puzzle, or call a friend, and your brain will thank you!