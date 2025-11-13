Amruta Fadnavis starts her day with turmeric and pepper water: Find out benefits of her powerful morning drink

Some celebrities start their day with lemon water, which is said to aid digestion, boost immunity, and promote healthy skin. Meanwhile, others, like actor Ananya Panday, swear by the benefits of drinking jeera pani, or cumin water, in the morning. Some like Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 star Shalini Passi prefer to have a ghee shot first thing in the morning. Also read | Sushmita Sen has this refreshing drink first thing in the morning Amruta Fadnavis' morning drink of choice — turmeric and black pepper water — is a simple yet potent combo that packs a punch against inflammation. (Instagram/ Amruta Fadnavis and image generated using Gemini AI)

Amruta drinks turmeric and black pepper water daily

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, is a fitness enthusiast, and her morning drink of choice looks a little different from the rest. In a November 12 video on Curly Tales' Instagram page, Amruta Fadnavis, was asked about her morning routine and how she starts her day, when she said she drinks 'haldi (turmeric) and pepper water' first thing.

How this combination boosts health

Amruta's onto something with that turmeric-pepper drink as turmeric and black pepper are a match made in heaven, boosting each other's benefits – according to Healthline.com, 'turmeric and black pepper are a powerful combination'.

Explaining the potential health benefits of combining turmeric and black pepper, the 2018 report said: “Turmeric, also known as the golden spice, is a tall plant that grows in Asia and Central America. It gives curry its yellow colour and has been used in traditional Indian medicine for thousands of years to treat various health conditions. Studies support its use and show that it can benefit your health. But coupling turmeric with black pepper may enhance its effects.”

Turmeric's curcumin and pepper's piperine both have anti-inflammatory effects, which are enhanced when combined. (Made using Gemini AI)

Greater effect on inflammation, digestion, pain

According to the report, both turmeric and black pepper contain key active ingredients that contribute to their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and disease-fighting properties. While turmeric's curcumin and pepper's piperine each have their own health benefits, they’re reportedly even more effective when combined: the piperine found in black pepper enhances curcumin absorption, making it more readily available to be used by your body.

“Turmeric’s curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Piperine has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic properties as well... when combined, curcumin and piperine tend to have a greater effect on inflammation, digestion, reducing pain and fighting cancer,” as per the report.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.