Sushmita Sen has this refreshing drink first thing in the morning for toned body at 49; find out her fitness secrets

Sushmita Sen opened up about her morning routine in a 2023 interview with Tweak India. The actor starts her day by drinking a glass of warm water with lemon juice. Sushmita Sen also shared other aspects of her morning routine, including how she takes care of her skin and listens to the same song on repeat each morning. Revealing her fitness regime, Sushmita also spoke about working out regularly. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor reveals diet secrets; know her exact meal plan for toned body: ‘It is not just about weight' Like Sushmita Sen, starting your day with warm water and lemon juice can be a great way to boost your overall health and well-being. (Instagram/ Sushmita Sen)

'I like my mornings to be silent'

Asked how she likes to kickstart her day, Sushmita said, “Warm water nimbu pani (lemon juice with water) with no salt or sugar. I like my mornings to be silent, except for the sound of music, what I call moving meditation. So, I have this habit of listening to one song on repeat. I like soul music. I try very hard not to touch my phone. I don't always succeed.”

Like Sushmita, starting your day with warm water and lemon juice can be a great way to boost your overall health and well-being. Click here to know the benefits.

Sushmita Sen on her workout

The actor also revealed her workout routine, saying, “It used to be pretty intense because I usually had a warm-up of about an hour, then I would train for two hours, and I would cool down for 30 minutes. But given my wonderful heart condition over the last four months, it has come down to walking, a bit of yoga, lots of stretches, and just regaining my strength. As I complete six months, I can go back to gymnastics rings.”

Sushmita suffered a heart attack in early 2023, while filming the third season of her web series Aarya in Jaipur.

Sushmita's simple beauty routine in the morning

She also highlighted how her morning beauty routine is pretty simple – keeping her skin as clean as possible, not wearing makeup in real life unless working, and using cleansing milk for her dry skin. Sushmita also swears by using a fuss-free toner-moisturiser-sunscreen regime. Sushmita further added ‘a sunscreen is a must’ even if she skips the serum.