Sushmita Sen recalls the day she got heart attack in new video: ‘I thought my life’s story is over'

Sushmita Sen left her fans curious after she mentioned her ‘second date of birth’ on her Instagram account. Now, the actor has confirmed that it is the date when she suffered a massive heart attack, saying those 45 minutes were the most challenging moments of her life. (Also read: Sushmita Sen adds second date of birth on Instagram; leaves fans wondering if it is connected to her heart attack) Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack when she was shooting for the third season of Aarya.

Today, she is glad that the doctor’s didn’t give up on her. She updated her birth date to February 27, 2023 last weekend. On National Doctors’ Day, Sushmita shared the reason behind updating her by posting a video on her Instagram.

Truth behind the second birth date

She recounted the moment in a video for Doctors’ Day initiative by Sun Pharma. In the clip, she said, “My life is a story which I have played and lived. There was a major twist in my life story sometime back. The point was when I suffered a massive heart attack. They were the longest 45 minutes of my life. There was a moment when I thought my story was over."

“But thanks to my doctors, they are the reason my story is still on. They didn’t give up on me and didn’t let me give up. They wrote a new story for my life and gave me a new direction. That was my second birthday. I am dedicating that day and my story to all the doctors,” she added.

Full of gratitude

The actor also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the doctors who saved her life. She reflected, “Today is a day of gratitude. My doctors have given me a second chance at life, and I want to thank them from the top, middle and bottom of my heart”.

Sushmita got a heart attack while she was shooting for her Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya in Jaipur. After taking a break from acting, she made her comeback with the crime action-thriller series Aarya, co-created by Ram Madhavani and Sandeep Modi. It was Sushmita's debut in the OTT space. She later featured in the social biographical-drama series Taali directed by Ravi Jadhav. Sushmita portrayed the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the show.