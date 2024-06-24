Reddit reacts to Deepika Padukone's 'piercing eyes and haunting smile' in new ad: ‘She looks like Sushmita Sen’

'That doesn't look like her'

Many chimed in to share their views of Deepika's photo. One wrote, "I just feel she would kill it as a creepy psychotic murderer in an intense horror with those piercing eyes and beautiful yet haunting smile. Remember the last scene of OSO (Deepika's debut film Om Shanti Om). I just want someone to crack it."

A comment also read, "The design is not unique. I don't know what they charge for and why do people even buy their stuff. The styling here is atrocious." One Redditor thought Deepika looked like actor Sushmita Sen in the photo, while another said the actor looked quite different. A comment read, "That doesn't look like her." Another person said, “She looks like Sushmita here.”

'Entire pic is highly Photoshopped'

Someone else said, "Her ear looks badly photoshopped; it does not look real, at least to me." Another commented, "Entire pic is highly Photoshopped." One also wrote, "Dress doesn’t go with the necklace." A fan praised the actor, writing, "Red and black are definitely DP's colours." Reacting to a comment – 'Her face card NEVER declines' – a Redditor wrote, "Actually it does...she looks AI generated here."

In 2023, Deepika Padukone showcased a Cartier high jewellery collection in her first ever campaign for the French luxury brand. The actor will be soon seen in Kalki 2898 AD, one of the most talked-about films of the year. The Prabhas-starrer also marks Deepika's Telugu debut.