 Reddit reacts to Deepika Padukone's 'piercing eyes and haunting smile' in new ad: ‘She looks like Sushmita Sen’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reddit reacts to Deepika Padukone's 'piercing eyes and haunting smile' in new ad: ‘She looks like Sushmita Sen’

BySanya
Jun 24, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Deepika Padukone is seen flaunting a necklace studded with rubies and diamonds from Cartier in a photo that's attracting attention on Reddit.

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD on June 27. On Sunday, a photo of the actor – who is pregnant with her and husband Ranveer's first child – from recent ad grabbed attention on Reddit. Many reacted to Deepika's photoshoot in a red outfit and Cartier jewellery. Sharing it on Reddit, a person wrote, "Deepika for Cartier... dazzling." Also read | Reddit says Deepika Padukone's first campaign for Cartier as global ambassador is 'done right': She's giving luxurious

Does Deepika Padukone look like Sushmita Sen in this unseen photo? (Pics: Cartier and Instagram/Sushmita Sen)
Does Deepika Padukone look like Sushmita Sen in this unseen photo? (Pics: Cartier and Instagram/Sushmita Sen)

'That doesn't look like her'

Many chimed in to share their views of Deepika's photo. One wrote, "I just feel she would kill it as a creepy psychotic murderer in an intense horror with those piercing eyes and beautiful yet haunting smile. Remember the last scene of OSO (Deepika's debut film Om Shanti Om). I just want someone to crack it."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A comment also read, "The design is not unique. I don't know what they charge for and why do people even buy their stuff. The styling here is atrocious." One Redditor thought Deepika looked like actor Sushmita Sen in the photo, while another said the actor looked quite different. A comment read, "That doesn't look like her." Another person said, “She looks like Sushmita here.”

Deepika for Cartier ..dazzling
byu/majorwtf inBollyBlindsNGossip

'Entire pic is highly Photoshopped'

Someone else said, "Her ear looks badly photoshopped; it does not look real, at least to me." Another commented, "Entire pic is highly Photoshopped." One also wrote, "Dress doesn’t go with the necklace." A fan praised the actor, writing, "Red and black are definitely DP's colours." Reacting to a comment – 'Her face card NEVER declines' – a Redditor wrote, "Actually it does...she looks AI generated here."

In 2023, Deepika Padukone showcased a Cartier high jewellery collection in her first ever campaign for the French luxury brand. The actor will be soon seen in Kalki 2898 AD, one of the most talked-about films of the year. The Prabhas-starrer also marks Deepika's Telugu debut.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Reddit reacts to Deepika Padukone's 'piercing eyes and haunting smile' in new ad: ‘She looks like Sushmita Sen’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On