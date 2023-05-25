Reddit says Deepika Padukone's first campaign for Cartier as global ambassador is 'done right': She's giving luxurious

Deepika Padukone was announced as global brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Cartier in October last year. Since then the actor has often been seen wearing Cartier pieces, including the yellow diamond necklace she wore at Oscars 2023 in March. Now, photos from Deepika's first-ever Cartier campaign are out. Also read: Deepika Padukone hangs out with with Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri, Annabelle Wallis at Cartier event in Spain. See pics Deepika Padukone wore a statement necklace by Cartier in the brand's new campaign.

Her photoshoot attracted attention on Reddit, where many praised the actor for 'not overshadowing the products' she was showcasing, and letting the focus stay on the jewellery. Deepika is seen flaunting pieces studded with emeralds, rubies and diamonds from Cartier's newest collection.

Reddit loves Deepika's ‘casual but elevated’ campaign

On Thursday, Vogue India reported that along with French actors Pom Klementieff and Stéphane Bak, Deepika Padukone posed for the launch of Cartier's newest high jewellery collection – Le Voyage Recommencé. Deepika's photoshoot was praised on Reddit.

One Redditor said, "Campaign done right where focus is on jewellery and model is looking stunning, not overshadowing the product." Another said, "I LOVE IT (heart eyes emoji). The minimalist background with the neutral outfits makes the jewellery stick out even more. And Deepika is gorgeous!" A person also said, "Love it! She's giving luxurious, professional working woman. Especially like the futuristic outfit in the 3rd pic and love her whole look in the 4th one as well."

A Redditor was also reminded of Deepika's look from a 2022 Cartier event. She wrote, "I like these photos. My personal favorites are number 1, 2, and 3. They allow the jewellery to be the focus. It feels casual, but elevated and elegant. It reminds me of this photo from a past Cartier event..." In June 2022, the French label had hosted a jewellery launch in Spain that included guests such as Deepika Padukone, Lily Collins and Oscar-winner Rami Malek, among others.

Deepika was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which was released on January 25. The film marked their fourth film together after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Deepika is now working on Fighter, her next film. She will feature alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the action film. She is also a part of Project K featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON