Deepika Padukone hangs out with with Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri, Annabelle Wallis at Cartier event in Spain. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone has been making waves across the globe. After representing India at Cannes 2022, she has now reached Spain for a Cartier event. In a picture shared online by a fan account from the event, Deepika, one of the ambassadors for the bran,d was seen posing with Yasmine Sabri, Annabelle Wallis and Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek. Also Read: Deepika Padukone reveals she and her family 'are very different' from Ranveer Singh: 'We're extremely sensitive but...'

Dressed in an ivory white gown, Deepika looks stunning in the pictures. In the first picture, she is seen posing with Yasmine Sabri and Annabelle Wallis. In the next one, she is seen talking to Yasmine and in another one the two are seen posing with Rami Malek.

Several people on Twitter and Instagram, shared Deepika's pictures and videos with Yasmine and Rami from the event. One fan shared a video from the event and captioned it, “Deepika Padukone is now the brand ambassador of @Cartier and we’re so proud of her. Yasmine Sabri and Rami Malek were also present there.” Another excited fan wrote, “What is this actual freaking crossover? Rami Malek with Deepika?”

Deepika is the daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone. She made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. For her role in the film, Deepika bagged Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She later appeared in several films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Chandni Chowk To China, Love Aaj Kal, Tamasha, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Padmaavat and many more.

She will be seen next with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. The film will mark their fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Hapyy New Year. She is also a part of Project K -- featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and The Intern's Hindi remake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON