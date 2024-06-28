Sushmita Sen adds second date of birth on Instagram; leaves fans wondering if it is connected to her heart attack

Actor Sushmita Sen is making headlines once again, and this time for actions on social media. The actor added a second date of birth on her Instagram bio, making everyone wonder if it is linked to her heart attack that she suffered in February 2023. (Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates 30 years of winning Miss Universe crown with throwback pic: ‘What a journey it’s been’) Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya season 3.

Change in bio

The actor left her fans curious after she mentioned her “second date of birth” on her Instagram account. In her bio, she wrote, “Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023.”

While some fans are confused, some think the second date of birth is linked with the heart attack she suffered last year. In the past, she has confirmed that she survived a massive heart attack in February 2023. However, this is the first time that she has mentioned the date.

Her Insta bio.

More about the heart attack

Sushmita got a heart attack while she was shooting for her Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya in Jaipur. “It was cathartic in a sense because all of the action that you see in the trailer was shot one month after my heart attack. So when Aarya get shot, falls to the ground and she is gasping for air, in a crazy way it was like reel and real life, finally coming to a beautiful cathartic unison feeling. As dark as that sounds, I think it was a whole new beginning for me. Both personally and for Aarya on screen," Sushmita told Hindustan Times.

She said that the health scare taught her some important lessons. “My takeaway is this, whatever be the reason, we all have a deadline. But the fact that day on the 24th of February wasn’t my day, means that there is a lot to be done still. What a driving force that is. To know that your life has so much purpose left, so much to fulfil. It was a massive heart attack and still there was no damage by God’s grace. I am really, very lucky,” she added.