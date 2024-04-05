Sushmita Sen opens up about wedding plans, being friends with her exes: 'Of course I will get married'

Sushmita on dealing with heartbreaks

When asked how she deals with heartbreaks with such dignity, Sushmita said, “Well, my life has definitely been an open book because I have lived it very honestly, and sometimes fearlessly. But having said that, dignity is something that doesn’t just show up in one aspect of your life — it is who you are. So, all the decisions you take, whether they hurt you, whether you are betrayed, or whether you were at fault, don’t matter.”

She added that if something wasn’t meant to be, ‘you value that lesson and move on’. The actor further said that 'it’s worth investing so much time in a human being and considering that a mistake'.

Sushmita Sen often shares pictures with Rohman Shawl.

Can exes be friends?

When asked if exes can be friends and if she will marry, Sushmita said, “Definitely. But I think it’s hard and confusing. Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well... Oh absolutely (Will she marry)! It has never been a ‘never’ situation. Be it the biological clock or the right time provided by social conditioning, neither is the right reason to get married. But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married.”

Being on the same page about PDA is tricky. Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi learnt that the hard way.

Sushmita Sen's relationships

Sushmita was in a relationship with actor Randeep Hooda from 2004 to 2006. She then dated model Rohman Shawl from 2018 to 2021, although there is speculation the two might be back together based on their recent public appearances. In July 2022, it was revealed that she was dating businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi.

Sushmita had opened up about her brief romance with Lalit in a 2023 interview with Mid-Day and said that while it was 'just another phase', she was amused by people calling her a 'gold digger'. This came months after Lalit's social media posts announcing his relationship with Sushmita went viral. He shared pictures from the vacations they took together.

