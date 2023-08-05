Sushmita Sen reacts to 'gold digger' comments, says it's 'nobody's business'; reveals she is very much single

Actor Sushmita Sen has opened up about comments calling her 'gold digger', why she reacted to them and how a section of the society spoke about her. In an interview with Zoom, Sushmita also said that currently she is single. She also spoke about her 'gold digger' post on Instagram last year, which she had shared while allegedly dating Lalit Modi. (Also Read | After Lalit Modi's response to trolls, Sushmita Sen reacts too: 'I dig deeper than gold. Always preferred diamonds') Sushmita Sen addressed several comments about her.

Sushmita Sen on 'gold digger' comments

Speaking with Zoom, Sushmita said, "I think it's good that those comments came to me and I could define 'gold digger'. An insult is an insult when you receive it, I don't receive it. So it went out of the window. There are certain things that are nobody's business. I don't need to say it's nobody's business but I like the words not your business, it's' so cool. FYI, single as they come I am. And that is also NYOB, none of your business. It's always nice to put it out there, very much single."

Sushmita Sen on how people spoke about her

She also added, "When I finally issued a very long comment on it, there were a lot of people from my fraternity, showing up in interviews which I thought was pretty random anyway saying, 'We never expected Sushmita Sen to even respond to that. She didn't even need to.' The idea is my business, I respond when I want if I want if I don't want I won't. But when I believe it is time to speak up or take a stand on something I do so...Problem is in the social media days something happens and here comes the reaction. That's not how I am built. I take my time absorbing and then I respond to things when I am ready."

Sushmita Sen shared a long post last year

Last year in July, Sushmita shared a long note along with her photo on Instagram. A part of her caption read, "It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

Sushmita's upcoming projects

Sushmita is all set to be seen as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series Taali. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, it will stream on Jio Cinema from August 15. Apart from this, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya Season 3.

