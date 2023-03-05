Sushmita Sen reveals it was a ‘massive heart attack, I had 95% blockage’

Days after announcing that she had undergone a heart surgery, Sushmita Sen has now revealed it was a “massive heart attack” and she had a 95% blockage in one of her main arteries. She was speaking with her fans on her Instagram page when she did a live chat sesson Saturday afternoon. (Also read: Sushmita Sen gets outpouring of love on Twitter after post about heart attack)

Sushmita started her live session by thanking everyone around her for their quick and prompt action in saving her life when she suffered the heart attack. She named most of the people individually and said that she had written down the names to ensure that she did not miss any of those.

She also addressed one of the discussions happening on social media these days - whether physical exercise helps people with their health at all. "I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, 'see, going to the gym did not help her.' But that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very, very big heart attack. It was massive heart attack, with 95 % blockage in one of my main artery. I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn't put fear in me, instead, I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something," said the actor.

In the video, Sushmita had a hoarse voice and she assured fans that it was not something serious. “Before you guys think it is something serious, let me tell you that I had viral throat infection. I still have some residue (of the infection). So, my voice sounds very exciting so just bear with it. I could not wait any longer to talk to you guys. I have come to see you guys and tell you all that I am a very, very lucky girl,” she said smiling.

She also responded to fan messages urging her to be back on screen as Aarya."Once I get a clearance from my doctors, I will be off to Jaipur to finish Aarya and I will also be working on the dubbing for Taali."

