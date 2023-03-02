Sushmita Sen gets outpouring of love on Twitter after post about heart attack

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram about two hours ago to share with her fans that she had suffered a heart attack just a few days ago. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” she wrote as a part of her post.

“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action… will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!” she also added in her post.

Take a look at the post:

Since the news hit social media, many took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery - so much so that her name is also trending on top on the microblogging platform.

Here's how other Twitter users reacted:

“OMG!!Get well soon,” wrote a Twitter user. “Okay.. What just HAPPENED!!!???!!??” posted another. “@thesushmitasen Feel better soon! You're one of the few people whom I adore and respect. More power to you!” commented a third. “Get well soon @thesushmitasen we all love you,” expressed a fourth.