Sushmita Sen celebrates 30 years of winning Miss Universe crown with throwback pic: ‘What a journey it’s been’

Sushmita shares old pic with a baby

In the throwback picture, Sushmita was seen holding a toddler in her arms while smiling at her. She wore a white dress and her sash. Sharing the picture, Sushmita captioned the post, "This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first-ever Victory at Miss Universe!!!"

Sushmita pens long note

Sushmita continued, "What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you Philippines for the unending love & belonging…Three decades & counting!! #mahalkita. I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm #teamo."

Sushmita thanks fans, family and friends

She concluded, "To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world…know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!! Here’s to the next #30 #Happy30years #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita at 1994 Miss Universe pageant

After Sushmita, Yukta Mookhey, Lara Dutta and most recently, Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the title. During the 1994 event, in the final round, Sushmita was asked, "What for you is the essence of being a woman?” She replied, "Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman. She shows a man what caring, sharing and loving is all about. That’s the essence of being a woman."

Sushmita's last project

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya - Antim Vaar, the finale to her Disney+ Hotstar series. The show also starred Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, and Pratyaksh Panwar amongst others.