Sushmita Sen says she learnt table manners after winning Miss Universe, says ‘pet bhar ke kha ke jao ghar se’ at events

Sushmita Sen won the first-ever Miss Universe crown for India 29 years ago. In a new interview with Curly Tales, the actor shared an anecdote from that time, right after winning the prestigious title. Sushmita shared that she knew nothing about table manners, and had to preside over a seven course meal at an official dinner in Mexico. (Also read: Sushmita Sen says she's had ‘ups and downs with my children’ like Aarya) Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Aarya.

What Sushmita said

Speaking with Curly Tales, Sushmita said: "I didn't learn table manners before winning Miss Universe. After winning it, they sent me to Mexico city to this place. I’m 18 years old, I barely speak English. I’m getting it together at that point and Barbara, my travel manager sitting to my right and thereafter beyond Barbara are all men. I’m starving, I’m smiling at my travel manager saying ‘I’m very hungry’. Then I bend over like ‘I’m very hungry Barbara.’ She’s like, ‘So are they and you’re the chief guest, you need to start.’”

'Pet bhar ke kha ke jaao ghar se'

She further added how she had no idea how to begin with the seven course meal. She shared how the tourism manager of Mexico, who was seated beside her at the table, helped her at that situation. "I felt very out of place, and I don't want to feel that again. One of the things that I learnt was ‘Pet bhar ke kha ke jaao ghar se, taki waha pe jaake khana khane ki utsukta nahi hogi (Eat well at home and then go for an official dinner, so that you won't feel the urge to eat there).' Then you can elegantly say, ‘No more, thank you’, and they will assume you follow a strict diet.”

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya - Antim Vaar, the finale to her Disney plus Hotstar series. The show also starred Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, and Pratyaksh Panwar amongst others.

